Lightning flashes above fire in Northern California. Watch video

Updated: July 31, 2022 8:04:59 pm
A wildfire aggravated by winds from a thunderstorm broke out in Northern California two days ago.
Following the development, Klamath National Forest announced on Facebook: “With abundant lighting moving through the area, Air attack continues to call in new starts like the #ShacklefordFire Located 11 miles west of Fort Jones. Approximately 20 acres. At this point no evacuations or closures are in place.”
A timelapse footage capturing lightning flashing above the McKinney fire has surfaced online. The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows lightning striking even as red hot fire envelops the area.
The forest service mentioned on Facebook that the McKinney fire remained “an active and dynamic fire” and firefighters were attempting to douse it and evacuate people. It added that an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acre area got burnt in the fire.
“#McKinneyFire Update Latest estimated acreage is 30,000-40,000. Cumulus clouds are developing in the fire area, which have potential to exacerbate fire behavior. Firefighters with support of numerous air resources, including 2 VLATs and 2 type 1 tankers, continue with aggressive extended attack on the McKinney Fire. The McKinney Fire remains an active and dynamic fire. Please monitor this page, along with @SiskiyouSheriff and @SiskiyouOES for fire and evacuation information. Evacuation warnings and orders are in place and remain fluid,” read another Facebook post.
On Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order was announced for parts of Siskiyou County, CNN reported. Residents in the evacuation zone were asked by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office to “please leave immediately.”
