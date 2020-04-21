Woman shares ‘genius tip’ to clip your dog’s nails at home

The video shows the woman effortlessly clipping her dog’s nails as it remained distracted and licked the peanut butter off the women’s forehead. The video shows the woman effortlessly clipping her dog’s nails as it remained distracted and licked the peanut butter off the women’s forehead.

Dog grooming businesses in many cities remain shut due to lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19, but one woman is being hailed on the internet for coming up with her own method of keeping her pet calm while she clipped its nails.

In the now-viral TikTok video, the woman starts by wrapping plastic film tightly around the top of her head. She then smeared a generous amount of peanut butter on it in the area above her forehead. The unidentified woman then effortlessly clips the dog’s nails as the distracted pet licks the peanut butter off the film.

Take a look here:

Many who came cross the video praised the women for her creativity. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Recently, a woman in California had also come up with a similar tip to clip a dog‘s nails while keeping it distracted.

