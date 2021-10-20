Lifeguards carry 95-yr-old woman to relax at the beach, family thanks them with food. See photos

When it comes to spending time on the beach, age is no bar. However, walking on the sand can be a bit of a challenge for the senior visitors. So, lifeguards at an US coast carried a woman in her 90s for her to enjoy the view by the shores. This heartwarming gesture won hearts on social media.

Dottie Schneider, 95, recently visited the Orange Beach in Alabama, and wanted to have a relaxing time by the shores. However, her wishes couldn’t be fulfilled at first as she struggled to balance herself on the sandy path. Thanks to the Orange Beach Surf Rescue staff, Schneider had a great time at the sunny beaches who ensured this wasn’t a hurdle for her.

Photos shared by the agency showed lifeguards walking down the beach to the beach chair carrying her in their arms. But what makes it better is the fact, it wasn’t done just once. According to their post, the lifeguards carried her “everyday for a week” and “at days end escort her back to the condo”.

Moved by the kind gesture by the lifeguards, Schneider’s family thanked them at the end of their visit. “The family thanked us in return with a fridge full of food at the end of the week,” the post added.

As the photos of their sweet gesture started doing rounds, many thanked them for their thoughtfulness while others shared their own experience with the agency. Their post also encouraged others to visit the coast with their families, many who agreed they were skeptical about taking their elderly family members.