Wednesday, May 06, 2020
‘Life in the desert’: Netizens react as massive sandstorm in West Africa turns sky ‘red’

"A sandstorm can be seen sweeping over Niger's capital of Niamey. The impressive sight shows a large wall of sand engulfing buildings as it rolls over the city," tweeted a user while sharing a video of the storm.

A huge sandstorm swept some regions over West Africa on Monday and several pictures and videos of a huge wall of dust engulfing buildings in the Niger capital are being shared on social media .

In one of the many videos being shared online, reddish dust can be seen rising hundreds of meters above the houses and buildings in the area. While sandstorms are common in West Africa during the dry season as stated by The Express, the viral images and videos of a reddish sky following the storm has triggered many reactions online.

According to a local report, the storm lasted for several minutes and was followed by torrential rains.

