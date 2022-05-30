Did you know the ‘life-changing’ spacebar hack?

May 30, 2022 4:36:20 pm
Have you ever gotten riled up over deleting an entire text message on a mobile phone to correct an error? There is a hack already in place.
Many are aware of the hack and a clip showing a man learning the trick has intrigued many users.
The clip shared by TBSkyen Twitter account poses the question – “How old were you when you discovered the space bar on your phone isn’t just for spaces!”
The man types “Make a mistake” and swipes the spacebar towards the left. The cursor moves like a mouse pointer, leaving the man in surprise. “You gotta be kidding me,” the man says.
WHAT (via discord) pic.twitter.com/df41gPIpY3
— TBSkyen (@TBSkyen) May 27, 2022
While some users said they already knew it, others termed the hack as “life-changing” and expressed regret over not being aware of it for all these years. “I wasted YEARS of my life,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “This just changed my whole life.”
A user who was aware of the hack wrote, “iPhone issue, it always irritated me SO much that I can’t click somewhere in the text when I was writing something on an iPhone that I googled it and found this out.”
… there is no way. No f-ing way!
*grabs cheap pay-as-you-go android-style phone*
I bet its some super new iPhone BS
*opens text, types at random, readies space*
It probably isn't even a real vid-
…
WHAT ELSE DO THEY NOT TELL US!? WHAT OTHER SECRETS DOES MY PHONE HAVE!?!? pic.twitter.com/XRdNN1Psel
— DemonicBolt 🇨🇦 🔞 (@BoltDemonic) May 29, 2022
This means there are other things my phone is capable of that I don’t know.. and it’s annoying my spirit.
— Emotionallyhuman🌹 (@jessicarrrr_) May 29, 2022
iPhone issue, it always irritated me SO much that I can't click somewhere in the text when I was writing something on an iPhone that I googled it and found this out
— ňákej Tonda (@VisnakAntonin) May 28, 2022
Years! Years WASTED!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kj0N6jxYYh
— Rygorn Spectre (@SpectreRygorn) May 28, 2022
This is actually a game changer.
— Grizzly_Jam (@jimzzly) May 27, 2022
TODAY old pic.twitter.com/bTM5HOHtTd
— m_o_i @my home sweet home (@moi00464394) May 29, 2022
my keyboard's space bar doe- IT DOES????????????? pic.twitter.com/BIJbszhrbc
— 愛•Ryūta'🌸🇮🇨 (@RyutaShinohara_) May 27, 2022
— Fernando E Iriarte (@FernandoEIriar1) May 30, 2022
The keyboard feature was available on iPhones since 2015, as per an Independent report.
Before this, a Twitter user, Krissy Brierre-Davis, had left many users astounded by sharing the hack in 2018. “How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped,” Brierre-Davis had tweeted.
