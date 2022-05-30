Did you know the ‘life-changing’ spacebar hack?

Have you ever gotten riled up over deleting an entire text message on a mobile phone to correct an error? There is a hack already in place.

Many are aware of the hack and a clip showing a man learning the trick has intrigued many users.

The clip shared by TBSkyen Twitter account poses the question – “How old were you when you discovered the space bar on your phone isn’t just for spaces!”

The man types “Make a mistake” and swipes the spacebar towards the left. The cursor moves like a mouse pointer, leaving the man in surprise. “You gotta be kidding me,” the man says.

While some users said they already knew it, others termed the hack as “life-changing” and expressed regret over not being aware of it for all these years. “I wasted YEARS of my life,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “This just changed my whole life.”

A user who was aware of the hack wrote, “iPhone issue, it always irritated me SO much that I can’t click somewhere in the text when I was writing something on an iPhone that I googled it and found this out.”

… there is no way. No f-ing way!

*grabs cheap pay-as-you-go android-style phone*

I bet its some super new iPhone BS

*opens text, types at random, readies space*

It probably isn't even a real vid-

…

WHAT ELSE DO THEY NOT TELL US!? WHAT OTHER SECRETS DOES MY PHONE HAVE!?!? pic.twitter.com/XRdNN1Psel — DemonicBolt 🇨🇦 🔞 (@BoltDemonic) May 29, 2022

This means there are other things my phone is capable of that I don’t know.. and it’s annoying my spirit. — Emotionallyhuman🌹 (@jessicarrrr_) May 29, 2022

iPhone issue, it always irritated me SO much that I can't click somewhere in the text when I was writing something on an iPhone that I googled it and found this out — ňákej Tonda (@VisnakAntonin) May 28, 2022

This is actually a game changer. — Grizzly_Jam (@jimzzly) May 27, 2022

TODAY old pic.twitter.com/bTM5HOHtTd — m_o_i @my home sweet home (@moi00464394) May 29, 2022

The keyboard feature was available on iPhones since 2015, as per an Independent report.

Before this, a Twitter user, Krissy Brierre-Davis, had left many users astounded by sharing the hack in 2018. “How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped,” Brierre-Davis had tweeted.