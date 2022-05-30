scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Did you know the ‘life-changing’ spacebar hack?

The keyboard feature was available on iPhones since 2015, as per an Independent report.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 4:36:20 pm
The cursor moves like a mouse pointer, leaving the man in surprise.

Have you ever gotten riled up over deleting an entire text message on a mobile phone to correct an error? There is a hack already in place.

Many are aware of the hack and a clip showing a man learning the trick has intrigued many users.

The clip shared by TBSkyen Twitter account poses the question – “How old were you when you discovered the space bar on your phone isn’t just for spaces!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The man types “Make a mistake” and swipes the spacebar towards the left. The cursor moves like a mouse pointer, leaving the man in surprise. “You gotta be kidding me,” the man says.

While some users said they already knew it, others termed the hack as “life-changing” and expressed regret over not being aware of it for all these years. “I wasted YEARS of my life,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “This just changed my whole life.”

A user who was aware of the hack wrote, “iPhone issue, it always irritated me SO much that I can’t click somewhere in the text when I was writing something on an iPhone that I googled it and found this out.”

The keyboard feature was available on iPhones since 2015, as per an Independent report.

Before this, a Twitter user, Krissy Brierre-Davis, had left many users astounded by sharing the hack in 2018. “How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped,” Brierre-Davis had tweeted.

