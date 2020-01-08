Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

‘Life changing’, say netizens after egg peeling hack goes viral

However, some were not so pleased with the water running in the background. "It really bothers me that he didn't turn off the faucet," wrote a user on the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2020 2:20:13 pm
easy hacks, easy cooking hacks, easy egg peeling hack, egg peeling viral video The 9-second clip, which garnered around over three million views, wowed many.

An interesting video exhibiting an easy way to peel a boiled egg in less than 10-seconds has impressed netizens after it went viral on social media.

Tweeted by user @Thund3rB0l, the video shows an easy egg-peeling hack using a glass. In the clip, the person puts the hard-boiled egg in a glass, fills water in it and then rapidly shakes the glass. Following this quick technique, the peel easily slides off the egg.

The 9-second clip, which garnered around over three million views, wowed many.

