‘Life changing’, say netizens after egg peeling hack goes viral

An interesting video exhibiting an easy way to peel a boiled egg in less than 10-seconds has impressed netizens after it went viral on social media.

Tweeted by user @Thund3rB0l, the video shows an easy egg-peeling hack using a glass. In the clip, the person puts the hard-boiled egg in a glass, fills water in it and then rapidly shakes the glass. Following this quick technique, the peel easily slides off the egg.

Apparently I’ve been cracking open hard boiled eggs wrong all this time… who knew? 👍 pic.twitter.com/hz6eNnWUkc — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) January 5, 2020

However, some were not so pleased with the water running in the background. "It really bothers me that he didn't turn off the faucet," wrote a user on the viral post.

This rarely works this well — Tom (@Tomatsouthsea) January 5, 2020

Dont forget to close it!!! Dont waste water!!! — vyyssyyv (@sanskuypars) January 5, 2020

Twitter University of Science and Technology… 🤓🤓🤓 — Jicho Nyanya… 💨 (@I_am_Castro) January 6, 2020

Social media can teach you a lot — DISPLACE (Dustin) (@displace_dustin) January 6, 2020

This is life changing 😂 — Alfie (@alfiesteele1977) January 6, 2020

These tricks will never work! — Eclipse (@ouchen1900) January 6, 2020

