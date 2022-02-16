scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Must Read

Birds of a feather flock together: Chicken gather in Libyan capital for a beauty pageant

The chickens were judged on the basis of their colour, size, shape, and shine of feathers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2022 2:23:26 pm
Libya chicken beauty pageant, beauty pageant for chickens, beauty competition for chickens, Indian ExpressThe event aimed to promote professional chicken breeders. (Source: Reuters/Facebook)

Libya’s capital Tripoli recently held an unusual but fascinating event—its first beauty pageant for chicken—that drew a host of visitors and participants from across the country.

Organisers said the event was held not only to promote chicken breeders but to also offer an opportunity for the youth to know about the craft of breeding the birds so that they don’t get involved in the ongoing conflict in the country.

ALSO READ |Over 40 camels barred from Saudi ‘beauty contest’ over Botox

Khaled Diab, the event supervisor, “We are witnessing the gathering of ornamental chicken breeders. This is a great profession that has taken youth away from negativity and wars. I hope the officials will support the youth in this field.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Diab added the birds that took in the event were worthy of participating in international competitions as well.

Reuters reported the birds were judged on the basis of their colour, size, shape, and shine of their features.

Taher Belkassem, who visited the competition and exhibition, told Reuters that this was the first time he has seen something like this. “I had only heard of normal chickens before, this is the first time I have seen all these kinds. This is a great initiative and I thank the organisers for their efforts,” he said.

Mohannad Jaydeh, whose Brahma chicken breed won the competition with the highest percentage of 93.8, told Reuters, “This chicken is known for its large size and yellow feet. It is also known for its frown, the softness and shine of the feathers.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement