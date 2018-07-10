LGBTQ activists form pride flag with jerseys to ridicule Russia’s ban on ‘gay propaganda’

The activists, who belong to the State Federation of lesbians, gays, transsexuals and bisexuals (FELGTB), donned jerseys from Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, representing the colours of the pride flag (Source: Jason Ball/Twitter) The activists, who belong to the State Federation of lesbians, gays, transsexuals and bisexuals (FELGTB), donned jerseys from Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, representing the colours of the pride flag (Source: Jason Ball/Twitter)

With the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, fans from all across the globe have travelled to the country to support their teams. However, six LGBTQIA+ activists decided to use the World Cup for a cause that they felt needed urgent attention. Wearing colourful soccer jerseys from their home countries, they created what they called ‘Hidden Flag’, on the streets of Moscow. They did so to protest against Russia’s anti-LGBT legislation, which banned “gay propaganda” back in 2013, including the use of the rainbow flag.

Jason Ball, an Australian LGBTI advocate, tweeted the picture of the activists. In his post he wrote, “In Russia it’s illegal to display the LGBT pride flag. So during the #WorldCup these 6 football fans have formed a hidden rainbow flag with their soccer jerseys, to protest Russia’s discriminatory laws in plain sight. #HiddenFlag ✊🏳️‍🌈”

In Russia it’s illegal to display the LGBT pride flag. So during the #WorldCup these 6 football fans have formed a hidden rainbow flag with their soccer jerseys, to protest Russia’s discriminatory laws in plain sight. #HiddenFlag ✊🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/I6uvYztGlR — Jason Ball (@jasonballau) July 9, 2018

The activists, who belong to the State Federation of lesbians, gays, transsexuals and bisexuals (FELGTB), donned jerseys from Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, representing the colours of the pride flag and visited iconic sites in Russia. Many took to social media to praise the activists, who used an interesting way to support their cause without breaking any rules. Check out some of the reactions here:

As Russian lgbt person I applaude them for using their status of foreigner (foreigners have more rights in Russia currently than Russians, especially during World Cup) to do something cool like this. — айса (@isamaiii) July 10, 2018

@3Lionspride have been proudly getting the flag out there too. Brilliant jobs all round. — Frosty 😸🏳‍🌈💩🤺🖕 (@frosted_north) July 9, 2018

#Section377 Where’s a will there’s a way pic.twitter.com/T7JPjy9txX — Flesh – Fire; Hate and DESIRE 🔥 💥 ⛄️ 🐍 (@hiiamdevd) July 10, 2018

And they are all using jerseys of countries in where gay marriage is legal: Spain, The Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia. I don’t think that was a coincidence :p — David Peraza (@Fiuve) July 10, 2018

This is SO COOL! Well done. #HiddenFllag — CryptoMatt8 (@CryptoMatt8) July 9, 2018

