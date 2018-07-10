Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

LGBTQ activists form pride flag with jerseys to ridicule Russia’s ban on ‘gay propaganda’

The activists, belong to the State Federation of lesbians, gays, transsexuals and bisexuals (FELGTB), and wore jerseys from Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia,

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 10:05:42 pm
LGBTQIA news, LGBT activists, LGBT activists Russia, World Cup 2018, Russia World Cup The activists, who belong to the State Federation of lesbians, gays, transsexuals and bisexuals (FELGTB), donned jerseys from Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, representing the colours of the pride flag (Source: Jason Ball/Twitter)

With the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, fans from all across the globe have travelled to the country to support their teams. However, six LGBTQIA+ activists decided to use the World Cup for a cause that they felt needed urgent attention. Wearing colourful soccer jerseys from their home countries, they created what they called ‘Hidden Flag’, on the streets of Moscow. They did so to protest against Russia’s anti-LGBT legislation, which banned “gay propaganda” back in 2013, including the use of the rainbow flag.

ALSO READ | LGBTQIA activists share self-discovery stories and it will open your eyes

Jason Ball, an Australian LGBTI advocate, tweeted the picture of the activists. In his post he wrote, “In Russia it’s illegal to display the LGBT pride flag. So during the #WorldCup these 6 football fans have formed a hidden rainbow flag with their soccer jerseys, to protest Russia’s discriminatory laws in plain sight. #HiddenFlag ✊🏳️‍🌈”

The activists, who belong to the State Federation of lesbians, gays, transsexuals and bisexuals (FELGTB), donned jerseys from Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, representing the colours of the pride flag and visited iconic sites in Russia. Many took to social media to praise the activists, who used an interesting way to support their cause without breaking any rules. Check out some of the reactions here:

Do you think this was a smart way of protesting? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement