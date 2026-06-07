Tech titans at BBQ: When LG’s billionaire chairman was spotted grilling meat for NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang

A casual dinner between some of the biggest names in global technology in Seoul has taken the Internet by storm. According to reports, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in South Korea on Friday afternoon after a seven-month hiatus and met senior business leaders from the country’s corporate sector.

Instead of a formal meeting, the group chose a Korean barbecue restaurant in the city for a meal. The gathering saw together SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and NAVER founder Lee Hae-jin.

The now-viral video shows LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo grilling and serving food to others at the table using tongs. Huang was seen actively participating in the conversation throughout the meal while enjoying the food.