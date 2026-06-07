Tech titans at BBQ: When LG’s billionaire chairman was spotted grilling meat for NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang

A casual dinner between some of the biggest names in global technology in Seoul has taken the Internet by storm. According to reports, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in South Korea on Friday afternoon after a seven-month hiatus and met senior business leaders from the country’s corporate sector.
Instead of a formal meeting, the group chose a Korean barbecue restaurant in the city for a meal. The gathering saw together SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and NAVER founder Lee Hae-jin.
The now-viral video shows LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo grilling and serving food to others at the table using tongs. Huang was seen actively participating in the conversation throughout the meal while enjoying the food.
Sharing the video, an X handle @Familiy_LEE wrote, “The person grilling the meat at today’s Samgyeopsal meeting. NVIDIA Jensen Huang, CEO (1963 / 64 years old). SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (1960 / 67 years old). Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin (1967 / 60 years old). LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (1978 / 49 years old). The youngest (Koo Kwang-mo) is grilling.”
Watch here:
오늘자 삼겹살 회동에서 고기 굽는 사람
엔비디아 젠슨황 CEO (1963 / 64세)
SK그룹 최태원 회장 (1960 / 67세)
네이버 이해진 의장 (1967 / 60세)
LG그룹 구광모 회장 (1978 / 49세)
막내(구광모)가 구움 pic.twitter.com/nMNMmrnpaY
— 이씨네 (@Familiy_LEE) June 5, 2026
With nearly two million views, the video amassed a wave of reactions. “Our boss is so clueless. If he’d just assigned one part-timer to butter up the customers, we might’ve gotten a few hundred in tips,” a user wrote. “Let me make just one thing clear. Jensen Huang? This guy is a pure self-made talent. It’s said that he’s Huang In-sun, born to parents from a poor family in China who went to the United States to work. He’s a man who spent his teenage years enduring hardships, having gone through the full course of life’s lessons from the absolute rock bottom in America,” another user commented.
Jensen Huang’s visit to Seoul also included a stop at an internet café, where he met e-sports players including Lee Sang-hyeok, widely known as “Faker”, one of the biggest names in global competitive gaming. His daughter, Madison Huang, accompanied him during the visit and wore a T1 e-sports team uniform, adding a cultural connection to South Korea’s gaming scene.