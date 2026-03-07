Lewis Hamilton reveals he adopted a cow ‘Max’ at Australian GP press conference: ‘I didn’t name him, I swear’

Hamilton added that the cow has become a comforting presence for him, comparing it to his beloved bulldog Roscoe, who died from pneumonia last year

British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton recently shared the story behind a New Year’s photo that caught fans’ attention, showing him posing in the snow with two large, furry cows. The seven-time world champion revealed during a press conference at the Australian Grand Prix that the animals are actually his – and that one of them happens to be named Max.

The name quickly amused fans because it is the same as four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen. However, Hamilton was quick to clarify that he had nothing to do with choosing the name. Speaking alongside his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at a fan interaction session in Melbourne, Hamilton showed the photo and explained the situation.