Lewis Hamilton reveals he adopted a cow ‘Max’ at Australian GP press conference: ‘I didn’t name him, I swear’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton recently shared the story behind a New Year’s photo that caught fans’ attention, showing him posing in the snow with two large, furry cows. The seven-time world champion revealed during a press conference at the Australian Grand Prix that the animals are actually his – and that one of them happens to be named Max.
The name quickly amused fans because it is the same as four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen. However, Hamilton was quick to clarify that he had nothing to do with choosing the name. Speaking alongside his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at a fan interaction session in Melbourne, Hamilton showed the photo and explained the situation.
“Oh yeah, this is my cow. His name is Max. I didn’t name him. I inherited him, by the way. I adopted him. I didn’t name him, I swear on my life, I swear on my life. His name is Max and I have another one called Ombre,” he said, laughing as the crowd reacted.
Hamilton added that the cow has become a comforting presence for him, comparing it to his beloved bulldog Roscoe, who died from pneumonia last year.
View this post on Instagram
The moment quickly spread online after the clip was shared by the official Formula 1 account, drawing more than six million views and a flood of reactions from fans.
Many viewers couldn’t resist making jokes in the comments. One person wrote, “I would like to know what Max thought after seeing this.” Another joked, “A red bull named Max. Ofc he’s not lying.” Someone else added, “Sounds like a plan let’s name the cow max and give to Lewis,” while another quipped, “Lewis has more enthusiasm and energy talking about his cow than he has talking about F1 in the past 6 years.”
Meanwhile, the new Formula 1 season has officially begun, with teams gathering in Melbourne for the opening round. Hamilton made a promising start to the weekend, finishing second in FP1 and fourth in FP2 ahead of Sunday’s race at the Albert Park Circuit.