Lev Landau: Google Doodle honours the theoretical physicist on 111st birth anniversary

Soviet-era physicist Lev Landau, who also won the 1962 Nobel Prize, was born on this day in 1908. On his 111th birth anniversary, Google celebrated his work by dedicating a doodle on its homepage. Landau was linked to many concepts due to his wide-ranging research including Landau levels, which was named after him and is also depicted in today’s Google Doodle.

Advertising

Young Lev Davidovich Landau was known as a “quiet and shy” boy who was brilliant at math and science but somehow faced difficulties in making friends. Landau completed his studies by the age of 13 and began college way before his peers. By the time he turned 18, his first publication ‘On the Theory of the Spectra of Diatomic Molecules’ was already in circulation. He then got himself enrolled in the Physics Department of the University of Leningrad, Russia.

Landau completed his PhD at the age of 21 and subsequently earned a Rockefeller Scholarship and Societ stipend which gave him the opportunity to visit research facilities in Zurich, Copenhagen and Cambridge. During one of these visits, Landau met Nobel Laureate Niels Bohr who was renowned for his work in quantum theory. Bohr had a profound impact on the young Landau who went on to become a Nobel Laureate himself for his groundbreaking research on liquid Helium’s behaviour at extremely low temperatures.

The Soviet physicist was elected to the USSR’s Academy of Sciences in 1946 and received the Lenin Science Prize for his monumental Course of Theoretical Physics, a ten-volume study, which he had co-written with his student Evgeny Lifshitz.

Landau died on April 1, 1968, at the age of 60. His legacy has been kept alive by the Landau Institute for Theoretical Physics in Moscow which was formed in 1964. Not many know that there is a crater on the moon named after Landau.

Advertising

The Soviet physicist was elected to the USSR’s Academy of Sciences in 1946 and received the Lenin Science Prize for his monumental Course of Theoretical Physics, a ten-volume study, which he had co-written with his student Evgeny Lifshitz.