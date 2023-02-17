100 years too late: Here’s the letter that arrived a century after it was sent

A letter which was sent more than a century ago has been finally delivered at a flat in south London.

No, this is not the plot of a new movie. The letter bearing the stamp of King George V arrived in the letter box of theatre director Finlay Glen’s Crystal Palace in 2021, a BBC report read.

The letter was addressed to Katie Marsh, wife of Oswald Marsh, a stamp dealer who was often called as an expert witness in stamp fraud cases, according to BBC. The letter sent by Christabel Mennell read, “quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did”, and that she had been feeling “miserable here with a very heavy cold”.

Mennel was Marsh’s family friend who was holidaying in Bath and she was the daughter of a rich local tea merchant Henry Tuke Mennell, according to Stephen Oxford, Norwood Review’s editor, a quarterly local history magazine.

Oxford was quoted as saying by The Guardian that it was likely the letter got lost at the Sydenham sorting office, which has closed. “I think it is being redeveloped. So, in that process they must have found this letter hidden somewhere, perhaps fallen behind some furniture.” He also added that Marsh was 20-year-old then and was recorded as living in 1901 in Crystal Palace and a stamp leader. He married Catherine in 1904.

Glen who received the letter was hesitant to open the letter as Postal Services Act 2000 prohibits one from opening a letter not addressed to you. However, after finding that the stamp was of the King and not Queen, he took it to local historical society. Long before late Queen Elizabeth II was born, the letter was sent amid World War I, a CNN report stated.