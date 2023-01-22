Unexpected delivery: This letter arrived almost 30 years after it was sent

Before the internet made instant communication possible, people wrote letters when they had to interact with one another. The habit of writing letters is almost lost now with people taking to emails and instant messaging.

In an unexpected delivery, John Rainbow, 60, from Northumberland, UK, received a letter that was sent in 1995, the BBC reported. Rainbow was quoted as saying that he was “shocked” by the delivery. The letter was addressed to a previous resident of the house, Valerie Jarvis-Read, said Rainbow.

Rainbow, who is retired and has lived in Wylam with his wife since 2015, said the letter was about family stories dating back to the 1880s, containing childhood memories, and how the writer’s children had grown. He said the letter came through the door with some other post and he did not think much of it at first.

“I thought, ‘Ah, it is a Christmas card.’ Then I noticed it was a letter and how old it is,” he said. “It is very strange, we have no connection to the person that was here. It is in perfect condition, it’s not like it’s been lying around, it just looks old,” he added.

Rainbow said the intended recipient, Valerie Jarvis-Read, lived at his property until about 2010 and the home had passed through several hands since.

“Did anyone else read this & think it was mailed in the early 80s?” a user commented. “30yrs late… me thinking it s from 1975,” said another. “I love the response: “sorry for any inconvenience”. Well everyone involved is dead now so thanks,” posted another.

“Am glad it arrived. My longest time for a letter to be received by me, took 4 years. Of course the n/4 within was no longer of use but the entire envelope and letter are treasures,” wrote another netizen.