Lebanese make a ‘song and dance’ about protests, have netizens hooked

The unique method of protesting started when a toddler was caught in the midst of a noisy demonstration. To calm the distressed child, a protestor sang a popular children's song" Baby Shark".

With anti-corruption protests in Lebanon gathering momentum, thousands have taken to the streets, calling out the ruling government to step down. While the unprecedented protests against the political elite have paralysed the country for a week now, the demonstrators are using a unique way of showing their discontent with the government.

Demonstrators, who are protesting against corruption and economic crisis, have now resorted to impromptu concerts and dances to portray their discontent and this unique way of raising their voice is going viral. Take a look at one such protest video.

The video shows Lebanese DJ Madi Karimeh playing beats for the protesters from a balcony in Tripoli on Saturday. The unique protest video soon went viral on various social media platforms. The protest also garnered appreciation from people all over the world. Here are some of the comments:

The unique method of protesting started when a toddler was caught in the midst of a noisy demonstration. To calm the distressed child, a protestor sang a popular children’s song” Baby Shark”. The incident went viral and gained massive appreciation from all over the world. The song also went on to become a rallying cry in Lebanon. Watch the video here:

The song, along with other tunes, has since been used in various protest marches across the country. Various Arabic break-up songs were also remixed and played, implying that people want to “break” their ties with the current government.

Flag-waving protesters kept roads blocked with vehicles and makeshift barricades for a seventh day on Wednesday. The whole country has been brought to a standstill, with schools and banks closed for consecutive days. Though the government approved an emergency reform package on Monday, the move did not persuade the protesters to leave the streets.

