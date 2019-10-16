‘Let me out’: Irish man has last laugh at his own funeral after hilarious prank

Mourners in Ireland were in for a shock after they heard a voice coming out of the grave. People who attended the funeral of Irish Defence Force veteran Shay Bradley on Saturday in Kilmanagh, Leinster heard him call out from the grave, saying “Let me out”. The video of the funeral, which was shared by Bradley’s Daughter Andrea Bradley, quickly went viral.

Watch the video here:

The voice continued to say “Let me out, it’s dark here, Is that the priest I can hear. This is Shay I’m in the box.” Shay then says “Hello, I just called to say goodbye” which made them burst into laughter.

Andrea Bradley in a Twitter post explained that her dad had recorded the message before he passed away and was played with the help of a speaker attached to the coffin. She also said it was her dad’s dying wish to make everyone laugh, one last time.

Many took to Twitter and Facebook, reacting to the viral video. Many also appreciated Bradley’s sense of humour. Take a look at some of the comments: