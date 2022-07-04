scorecardresearch
Watch: Leopard skillfully lands on feet after falling from tree

The video was shot in Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 5:38:38 pm
Leopard kills baby monkey, leopards lands on feet after long jump, viral leopard video, leopard attacks monkey, Panna Tiger Reserve viral video, Indian ExpressLeopards can leap 20 feet forward in a single jump and land safety from great heights.

All big cats like tigers and leopards are known for their sleath movements and speed, but a recent video, that is going viral on social media, shows that they are also capable of withstanding high falls and always manage to land on their feet.

A video, that was shared on Twitter by Panna Tiger Reserve, shows a leopard perching on a tall tree. The next second, the leopard jumps to another tree in a bid to hunt a baby monkey.

The leopard catches the prey but falls down from a great height. However, instead of sustaining any injuries, the big cat regains its composure and holds the dead prey in its clutches.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “If you’re chased by a leopard then don’t bother climbing a tree to save yourself.”

While resharing the video Sunday, Indian Forest Services officer (IFS) Ramesh Pandey wrote, “Leopards are smart, skillfull and stealthy. Light body weight with a strong long tail help them to manoeuvre such predatory moves.”

Another Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda further elaborated on leopards’ hunting skills and wrote, “This is swift. ⁦@rameshpandeyifs⁩ shared this rare stealthy hunting abilities of leopard. Just watch the use of tail. The anatomy of their spine and tail gives them a lot of power and flexibility, allowing them to make rapid changes in their directions.”

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
