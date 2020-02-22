German woman builds wheelchair ramps with Legos to make her town more accessible

The ramps contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue. The ramps contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue.

Faced with rows of inaccessible shops and cafes, wheelchair user Rita Ebel has devised a low-tech high-fun solution – ramps made of Lego.

“For me, it is just about trying to sensitise the world a little bit to barrier-free travel,” Ebel said in the German town of Hanau. She has been using a wheelchair since she was involved in a car accident 25 years ago.

“Anyone could suddenly end up in a situation that puts them in a wheelchair like it did me,” the 62-year-old grandmother said.

Watch the video here:



Helped by her husband, Ebel often spends two to three hours a day building the made-to-order ramps which contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue. The bright colours stand out in town centres, she said.

“Nobody just walks past a Lego ramp without taking a look. Whether it’s children who try to get the bricks out or adults who take out their mobile phones to take pictures,” she said. Local businesses are also enthusiastic.

“It’s a brilliant idea,” said Malika El Harti, who got a ramp for her hair salon. “Everyone who walks past is happy about the ramps. Finally, you can see from afar that you can get in here without any problems.”

Reliant on donations, the biggest challenge is getting hold of bricks, said Eber, as many families can’t bear to part with them.

The idea is even catching on abroad. Eber, who also has a part-time job, has sent ramp building instructions to Austria and Switzerland and there is interest from Spain and a school in the United States.

Take a look at what people have to say about the Lego ramp:

Thank you for doing this for disabled people. It’s unusual, but cool. — Toroukan (@Toroukan1) February 19, 2020

This is so cool, and would be such a good project for people, like me, who have stockpiled all their legos in a bin in the attic with no intention to touch them again — Chance Viles (@ChanceViles) February 19, 2020

Useful use of @LEGO_Group for those who can’t use their legs. — Vision2020 (@V1s1on_2020) February 19, 2020

Love this story 💕 — Fernster (@fernster21) February 19, 2020

Those are awesome. What a great job you’re doing. — susan rogers (@sueerogers) February 19, 2020

brilliant ! — daphne hughes (@daphneh236) February 19, 2020

Fantastic! — Lola Addiego (@LolaAddiego) February 19, 2020

As another LEGO user who is wheelchair-bound, I love what this lady is doing. I could use a couple of these ramps myself to get into my sisters house. I hope I can find her contact information so I can ask for the instructions. Thank you for posting this video! — Paul Sinasohn (@regfoghorn) February 20, 2020

