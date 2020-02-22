Follow Us:
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Must Read

German woman builds wheelchair ramps with Legos to make her town more accessible

Rita Ebel, nicknamed "Lego grandma", builds wheelchair ramps from donated Lego bricks in the living room of her flat in Hanau, Germany.

By: Reuters | Germany | Updated: February 22, 2020 11:19:35 am
Lego ramp, German grandma lego ramp, wheelchair leggo ramps, lego ramp by German grandmother, German woman makes lego wheelchair ramps, Germany, Trending, Indian Express news The ramps contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue.

Faced with rows of inaccessible shops and cafes, wheelchair user Rita Ebel has devised a low-tech high-fun solution – ramps made of Lego.

“For me, it is just about trying to sensitise the world a little bit to barrier-free travel,” Ebel said in the German town of Hanau. She has been using a wheelchair since she was involved in a car accident 25 years ago.

“Anyone could suddenly end up in a situation that puts them in a wheelchair like it did me,” the 62-year-old grandmother said.

Watch the video here: 

Helped by her husband, Ebel often spends two to three hours a day building the made-to-order ramps which contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue. The bright colours stand out in town centres, she said.

Helped by her husband, Ebel often spends two to three hours a day building the ramp. (Picture source: Reuters)

“Nobody just walks past a Lego ramp without taking a look. Whether it’s children who try to get the bricks out or adults who take out their mobile phones to take pictures,” she said. Local businesses are also enthusiastic.

Rita Ebel nicknamed “Lego grandma”, build a wheelchair ramp from donated Lego bricks. (Picture source: Reuters)

“It’s a brilliant idea,” said Malika El Harti, who got a ramp for her hair salon. “Everyone who walks past is happy about the ramps. Finally, you can see from afar that you can get in here without any problems.”

Eber, who also has a part-time job, has sent ramp building instructions to Austria and Switzerland and there is interest from Spain and a school in the United States. (Picture source: Reuters)

Reliant on donations, the biggest challenge is getting hold of bricks, said Eber, as many families can’t bear to part with them.

The idea is even catching on abroad. Eber, who also has a part-time job, has sent ramp building instructions to Austria and Switzerland and there is interest from Spain and a school in the United States.

Take a look at what people have to say about the Lego ramp:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement