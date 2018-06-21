‘Legend’: Dad pretends to be Moroccan PM to get reservation at a restaurant and Tweeple are impressed!

Many Twitter users thought the man looked a lot like former prime minister of Morocco. (Source: Ihab/ Twitter) Many Twitter users thought the man looked a lot like former prime minister of Morocco. (Source: Ihab/ Twitter)

Getting a reservation at your favourite restaurant may not be an easy task, especially during weekends. So, what do you do if you miss the chance to secure a table at your preferable place? Well, in case you need an idea, here’s what one dad did to get a table at an eatery. He called to say he was the Moroccan Prime Minister and got the booking in just no time!

Yes, Twitter user Ihab (@Ihab8knicks) from New York shared the unusual story on the microblogging site and it left everyone talking. “My dad wanted to make a reservation at a restaurant and they told him that they were completely booked, minutes later he called back claiming to be the Prime Minister of Morocco,” the user wrote on Twitter explaining why the father devised the plan.

Surprised that the idea worked, he shared a video from the restaurant, where the staff not only reserved the best table but also treasured the memory of an important guest by making the man signing on a plate! And not just that the chef of the restaurant also took photos with him.

The video quickly went viral online. While most were impressed, a few raised concerns if impersonation of a political leader was a serious offence. But in his defence, a few users googled the images of real Moroccan Prime Minister and found an uncanny resemblance with the last PM of the country.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted.

Do you have a similar story? Tell us in comments below.

