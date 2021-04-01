Chinese eatery’s savage replies to ‘silly’ reviews wins the internet

The business owner, however, stressed they are willing to compensate if the complaint is genuine.

It’s not unusual for disgruntled customers to leave negative reviews of restaurants on public platforms. However, the owner of a Chinese eatery in England is not having any of it. The Oriental Express in Leeds is winning the social media with their sharp responses to those who post frivolous reviews.

Though it has a five-star rating on JustEat website, it also has its fair share of negative reviews and ratings. But it is the establishment’s owner, Alice Cheung, who is getting all the attention for her scathing replies to customer reviews.

One review that had claimed the food was “terrible” was met with a curt response from Cheung. The response read: “You ordered a Vegetarian Munch Box and then called the shop to complain there was no MEAT in it. We sent what you ordered and there was nothing wrong with it. The bad review is to cover your error.”

The ‘savage’ responses went viral after a Twitter user Michael (@mpwoodhead) shared a few of them.

And when some missed the description of the dish while ordering, the 50-year-old business woman did not hold back. “Will you please open your eyes and read the descriptions, you ordered the ‘Special sweet and sour’ which contains king prawns,” the reply read. “You got what you ordered so how is this our fault. The food was fresh and perfectly cooked. We are good but mind reading the stupid is not one of our skills,” she added.

When one customer questioned why the restaurant hadn’t adjusted its estimated delivery time on a Saturday night, she replied: “We looked into our crystal ball but it gave no indication as to just how many orders the public were going to place on Saturday night between 5 and 9pm.”

“I’m sorry the food was not good for you, you should cook your own, thank you for your review,” read another reply.

Veteran customers have also joined the conversation, sharing their favourite replies and how much they enjoyed the food over the years.

As the responses went viral, Cheung took to the restaurant’s Facebook page to clarify that they don’t mean to be rude to customers. “If you leave us silly reviews we’ll reply with something similar!” she said.

Talking to Leeds Live, the business owner stressed that she tries to give “honest truthful answers” to sometimes “silly comments”. She said she takes time out personally to reply to most of the reviews they receive on the online platform.

“[Negative] reviews tend to put business owners down and demotivate them, I want to be realistic! I think review [responses] should be honest and not corporate responses,” she told the local news outlet. “People need to know the truth, especially other people reading reviews!”

“The customer reviews we receive 95 per cent of the time are great and we love our customers. However, sometimes you get customers that just like to use the platform as an excuse to abuse small family-run businesses,” she told Yorkshire Evening Post.

She also added that if the eatery has “messed up” any order then they “will compensate”. However, she added: “If the food is not to your liking but the other 100 customers haven’t said anything, then it’s more of a you problem, not us!”

After the story about the restaurant went viral, it started to receive racist abuse and bad ratings on the Google business page.

However, hopes that it’s just a passing thing and thanked all her loyal customers.