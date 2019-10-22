Watch: Protesters in Lebanon sing ‘Baby Shark’ for toddler who got caught in a protest

People in Lebanon have taken to streets to protest against the government’s economic reforms, that included new taxes. However, despite the anger on the streets, a heartwarming gesture by a group of protesters for a toddler is going viral. The video – that has taken social media by storm- shows a group of protesters singing the hit song ‘Baby Shark’ for a little child who was caught in the protest.

Advertising

Eliane Jabbour was travelling with her 15-month-old son Robin through Baabda District near Beirut, when a crowd of protesters surrounded her car. The child was scared seeing so many people shouting, and the mother requested the protesters to lower their voices.

In response, a group of men started clapping their hands and singing the global hit before seeming to make way for the vehicle. Jabbour captured the moment on her mobile phone.

Watch the video here:

Talking to CNN, she said, “It was spontaneous. He likes this song. He hears it many times at home and laughs.”

Advertising

The video went viral so quickly that “her husband saw the video before she could tell him about it”, the report added.

Lebanon approved an emergency reform package on Monday following protests over the dire economic condition, but the moves did not persuade demonstrators to leave the streets.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets since Thursday, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse.