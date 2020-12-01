This Lebanon artist is handcrafting dolls for children affected due to Beirut blast

The post, which featured the artist as well the handcrafted dolls, soon triggered a plethora of reactions on social media with many lauding the initiative.

August 4, 2020, will be etched in the annals of history of Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut’s port caused extensive destruction to property, left more than 200 people dead and thousands injured. Since then several humanitarian aid has poured in. Among them, an initiative by a Lebanon-based artist to make dolls for the children affected due to the Beirut blast has won plaudits online. Since August 5, Yolande Labaki has been handcrafting special dolls for the kids who lost their toys due to the explosion.

Disturbed by the catastrophe, which was felt at least 150 miles from its point of origin and disrupted the lives of around 3,00,000 people, Labaki began making the dolls for Achrafieh 2020, a Lebanese NGO that is providing help and support to people who were affected due to the explosion.

“Every morning, since August 5th, Yolande Labaki gets up early and gets to work. She’s at her seventy-eighth doll,” read the post. “Every morning, since August 5th, Yolande Labaki gets up early and gets to work. She’s at her seventy-eighth doll,” read the post.

“There have been a loss of life, loss of material, but also loss perceived by children who saw their toys go in smoke as the end of their world. Yolande Labaki has embraced the magnificent task of handcrafting dolls of her creation to give them to 100 Achrafieh girls who lost theirs,” read the post shared by user Akram Nehme.

“Every morning, since August 5, Yolande Labaki gets up early and gets to work. She’s at her seventy-eighth doll. Each of them will bear the name of the girl who will receive it. A titanic work done with love and empathy as only artists with a big heart like her is able to do it,” Nehme added.

The post, which featured the artist as well the handcrafted dolls, soon triggered a plethora of reactions on social media, with many lauding the initiative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd