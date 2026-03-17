Who is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese influencer critical after Israel airstrike kills husband, young daughter

Lebanese influencer and stylist Natalie Kamal El-Din is reportedly in critical condition after an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Aramoun area, killing her husband, photographer and director Mohammad Shehab, along with their young daughter Talin.

As per a report by Al-Akhbar, the strike targeted an apartment complex in the Mount Lebanon town, leaving several people wounded and at least three dead. Mohammad Shehab and his daughter were initially rushed to a hospital in a critical state but later succumbed to their injuries. Natalie remains hospitalised and is said to be fighting for her life.

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Lebanese photographer Mohammed Shehab and his daughter were killed in yesterday’s Israeli attack on Aramoun, in the Aley District of the Mount Lebanon Governorate, south of Beirut. His wife, Natalie Kamal al-Din, is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/28cNZbUmlu — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 12, 2026

Who is Natalie Kamal El-Din?

Also known as Natalie Shehab, the 27-year-old is a stylist and social media influencer. She founded the Lebanese clothing label Stiloso Boutique and has a following of more than 11,000 people on Instagram. Her profile features a mix of carefully curated fashion content, family moments and travel photos that portray a joyful life with her husband and daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚂𝚝𝚢𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 نتالي كمال الدين (@nataliekamaledine)

Tragically, Talin passed away just days after her fourth birthday. Only last year, in March 2025, the family had celebrated her third birthday with balloons and a cake, moments Natalie had shared online.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian appeal circulating on social media has called for urgent blood donations for Natalie.

“Urgent humanitarian appeal: Young mother Natalie Kamal El-Din, who lost her daughter and her photographer husband, Mohamed Shehab, in an airstrike two days ago, is in dire need of O+ blood units and is in critical condition,” a notice published in Ya Sour stated.

“Anyone able to donate is kindly requested to go to Bashamoun Specialized Hospital or contact her uncle Abu Ali,” it added, along with a contact number.

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The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger online. One user wrote, “This is so heart breaking. It’s so different than just hearing numbers….loook at this beautiful family.”

Another commented, “It’s so painful to see such demonic criminality. What is their sin? Look at this beautiful family full of life. These beautiful lives have been taken viciously too soon. May their soul rest in eternal peace. Praying for Natalie’s recovery from this heinous criminal act.”

A third simply called it “This is a crime against humanity.”