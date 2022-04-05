LeaveHimAlone trends after Jungkook of BTS reportedly gets prank calls during live

An otherwise pleasant and fun fan interaction Tuesday between BTS member Jungkook and ARMY—as the South Korean boy band’s fans are called—turned a little sour after an untoward call left the singer unnerved and the followers enraged.

In the V Live video, Jungkook is seen getting a call on the phone in his hotel room. Jungkook looks perplexed at the call because the live session was being held late at night.

When he takes the call, there is no one at the other end which scares him. Soon a staff member from BTS’s team arrives and takes the phone away.

As per the translations provided by fan accounts on Twitter, Jungkook makes multiple appeals to those watching the session not to make such prank calls as they can be unnerving.

🐰how do I receive calls on this phone??? the ringing is so scary, I hate it..

🐰 how do we receive it? do I press 1? do you know what should I press? look the screen is also broken like this..

🐰 i feel like a horror movie protagonist.. [someone came and took the phone away] — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 5, 2022

🐰 let me take this phone

🐰hey don’t do prank calls, okay? it’s creepy.. I got goosebumps

*phone rings again*

🐰 ha the phone’s ringing is scary

🐰 *says hello a couple of times*

🐰 hey you’re watching this live right now, right? don’t make prank calls

+ — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 5, 2022

🐰 *wondering* is it not a prank call 🤔 anyway I don’t know.. don’t do prank calls.. it’s scary — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 5, 2022

Jungkook’s discomfort with such calls is not baseless as BTS members, who are arguably the biggest boyband in the world right now, have often faced such instances of stalking and privacy violations in the past.

After the V Live session ended, #LEAVEHIMALONE began trending on Twitter. In the tweets, fans asserted the importance of respecting the privacy of idols and highlighted how many sasaengs or obsessive fans who stalk and chase celebrities have risked the safety of public figures.

it’s creepy..and he’s scared.. whoever called him leave him alone..stop making him uncomfortable..

pic.twitter.com/FYtFd50aI9 — ᴋᴏᴏᴋɪꜱʜ⁷ ʙᴇʟᴏɴɢꜱ ᴛᴏ ʙᴛꜱ 🌟 (@Eternally_Koo) April 5, 2022

As you can see, after the phone rang, Jungkook looked around him because he’s getting scared 🥺 it’s non of the members who’s calling him because it’s 1 am in there. So possibly it’s really a call from a sasaeng 😤 but thank g a staff walked in. LEAVE HIM ALONE. pic.twitter.com/gtpRZFfg2n — !!! (@bammieran) April 5, 2022

still can’t imagine the amount of fear that jungkook felt after that call from a sasaeng for him to feel like he’s a main character in a horror movie. leave him alone :(( — rkive .·͙☽ (@jjkvwii) April 5, 2022

Jeon Jungkook looked so scared and angry, to whoever that is, please don’t do prank calls! know your boundaries, leave him alone, leave the boys alone! pic.twitter.com/JrBTg9R4kj — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 (@btstaendard) April 5, 2022

it better be one of the members who called jungkook, if it’s not then please leave him alone seriously, they’ve already expressed how scary it is when you call them, the least you can do as a fan is respect and love them while knowing your boundaries — eshu⁷♬ (@gukieselca) April 5, 2022

This is actually creepy whoever you are please stop and leave him alone pic.twitter.com/KPfHfhuBzu — ♡︎ (@Gxukki) April 5, 2022

Know ur boundaries & ur limit, whomever searched & found number to do”prank calls” is stalker, these are not pranks, JK looked scared & annoyed he have right to, the ring tone is scary & u have 0 right to call him I’m thankful staff came & took phone i hope u get blacklisted,sued pic.twitter.com/YRKLhTj7ZT — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬(zergdouniot7 sworded) (@bts07ddaeng) April 5, 2022

Earlier, one of Jungkook’s V Live sessions was interrupted by an unwanted phone call by an obsessive fan. Jungkook had then addressed the issue and said that he blocks such numbers immediately.

During a V Live interaction in 2021, another BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) spoke about how they were compelled to take chartered flights after many people invaded their privacy when they and their staff took regular flights.