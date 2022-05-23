‘Leave Jennie, V alone’: ARMY, Blinks dismiss dating rumours, say photos of two K-Pop idols fake

BTS’ fandom ARMY and Blackpink’s fans Blinks combined forces on Sunday to defend their idols V (Kim Taehyung) and Jennie after dating rumours surfaced about the two on Sunday. The two fandoms, who are highly protective of the pop groups, questioned the authenticity of a photo that showed V and Jennie together.

In the viral photo, BTS’ band member is seen driving a sedan, while a woman resembling Blackpink’s Jennie is seen sitting on the passenger seat. According to the original uploader, @dailyfashion_news, the two stars were spotted in a car in Jeju Island. “This is a photo that was sent in today. It might be they’re lookalikes, but it is allegedly a photo of two top idols,” read the text accompanying the picture as translated by Koreaboo. “The female idol, in particular, has been rumored to have broken up with an OG idol member,” the Instagram handle wrote without naming any of the stars but referring to the news of Jennie parting ways with her alleged boyfriend, Big Bang’s G-Dragon.

While BTS’ agency hasn’t commented on the issue, Jennie’s representative, YG Entertainment, neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. According to local media outlet Chosun, YG Entertainment said: “We have nothing to say.”

While many claimed that the two adults were free to date whoever they want, others claimed the image was photoshopped and was being circulated with malicious intent. Some fans, while arguing that the picture is fake, said the original scene is from a reality show called BTS in the Soop, where V was driving the car with fellow bandmate J-Hope.

Many also wondered if the dating rumour involving two of the world’s most popular stars was only started to distract people’s attention from another idol’s bullying scandal. As the pictures continue to trend online, fans have united to trend ‘Leave Jennie alone’ and ‘Leave Kim Taehyung alone’, while expressing their love and trust towards their idols.

STOP USING JENNIE AND V (and other idols) TO COVER UP KIM GARAM’S SCANDAL https://t.co/H13HzyL1H7 — HEEndi ka nya miss (@AsawaNiBeom) May 22, 2022

i dont think jennie and v is that stupid to got out in daylight in a car with see through windows guys idk — duy (@oddinaryoneout) May 22, 2022

Even if its taehyung and jennie or not, yall have to learn to accept that they are grown adults, they can date each other or even other people and they deserve to be happy and nobody has to say anything about their lives and thats final. — ana⁷🤍|| 22•06•10 ♡ (@forthvante) May 22, 2022

Y’all think HYBE would use Jennie like that, but KIM TAEHYUNG is in that car like ? You think they’d throw their own artist under the bus like BTS wouldn’t raise HELL for it ? Be serious. BTS built HYBE and could RUIN it in an instant. This ain’t YG. — 나리 ⁷ 🌪 #FEARLESS (@RMJNK131) May 22, 2022

leave taehyung and jennie alone. fake or not, respect. and if that’s fake, then those responsible for spreading that fake new should pay/be responsible for the chaos they cause. — deactivating for 6 years. (@minyg_03) May 22, 2022

i don’t understand how that picture was any of our business, it is their lives, literally none of our business, but if it is fake, why tf?? leave jennie alone and leave taehyung alone, that isn’t funny and what tf did you gain?? nothing — jkkkkk (@koosmiles97) May 23, 2022

Fans have also requesting people not to share the morphed image and respect their privacy.