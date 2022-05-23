scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
‘Leave Jennie, V alone’: ARMY, Blinks dismiss dating rumours, say photos of two K-Pop idols fake

While BTS' agency Hybe hasn't commented on the issue, Jennie’s representative, YG Entertainment, neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 23, 2022 6:27:21 pm
bts, blackpink, v jennie dating rumours, v jennie dating photos, kim taehyung, jennie, indian expressMany fans have been questioning the authenticity of the images.

BTS’ fandom ARMY and Blackpink’s fans Blinks combined forces on Sunday to defend their idols V (Kim Taehyung) and Jennie after dating rumours surfaced about the two on Sunday. The two fandoms, who are highly protective of the pop groups, questioned the authenticity of a photo that showed V and Jennie together.

In the viral photo, BTS’ band member is seen driving a sedan, while a woman resembling Blackpink’s Jennie is seen sitting on the passenger seat. According to the original uploader, @dailyfashion_news, the two stars were spotted in a car in Jeju Island. “This is a photo that was sent in today. It might be they’re lookalikes, but it is allegedly a photo of two top idols,” read the text accompanying the picture as translated by Koreaboo. “The female idol, in particular, has been rumored to have broken up with an OG idol member,” the Instagram handle wrote without naming any of the stars but referring to the news of Jennie parting ways with her alleged boyfriend, Big Bang’s G-Dragon.

Also Read |Airports around the world tweet BTS’ lyrics, #AirportTwitter sparks joy among ARMY

While BTS’ agency hasn’t commented on the issue, Jennie’s representative, YG Entertainment, neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. According to local media outlet Chosun, YG Entertainment said: “We have nothing to say.”

While many claimed that the two adults were free to date whoever they want, others claimed the image was photoshopped and was being circulated with malicious intent. Some fans, while arguing that the picture is fake, said the original scene is from a reality show called BTS in the Soop, where V was driving the car with fellow bandmate J-Hope.

Many also wondered if the dating rumour involving two of the world’s most popular stars was only started to distract people’s attention from another idol’s bullying scandal. As the pictures continue to trend online, fans have united to trend ‘Leave Jennie alone’ and ‘Leave Kim Taehyung alone’, while expressing their love and trust towards their idols.

Fans have also requesting people not to share the morphed image and respect their privacy.

