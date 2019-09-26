Meet Dr Leon, the cat who landed a job at this Brazilian law firm

A Brazilian law firm has come up with a unique idea to stop complaints from its employees about a stray cat hanging around its premises — it hired the cat, named Dr Leon, as a lawyer!

According to a Facebook post, which went viral on social media, it all started when the cat had wandered inside the Order of Attorneys of Brazil (OAB) building to take shelter from heavy rain and storm. However, feeling comfortable, the feline decided to stay. While many welcomed the new guest, some were not too pleased and filed complaints about a “stray cat” hanging around the reception area.

“In order to avoid some new complaints the board gave the solution: Hire the cat as an employee…so, now it’s official this little fellow is responsible for welcoming the newcomers ( whether they like it or not),” read the post by Jeanette Laredo.

Soon after the post went viral, Laredo updated that the cat had been promoted and has its own Instagram account. The heartwarming story has triggered many reactions online, with many praising the law firm.