English singer spends 6 months learning Urdu to sing Pakistan’s national anthem

For Laura Wright, singing national anthems at major sporting events has become a profession of its own. But her latest performance at Headingley on Wednesday required considerably more preparation than usual. The English mezzo-soprano took on Pakistan’s Qaumi Taranah in Urdu before the opening Test of Pakistan’s series against England.

This was not Wright’s first experience singing an anthem in a language unfamiliar to her. In 2025, she performed India’s Jana Gana Mana before each of the men’s Tests against England. She also sang it ahead of the women’s Test at Lord’s last month.

For Wright, however, neither assignment is something she agrees to casually. She said she considers the responsibility carefully and only accepts when she knows she has enough time to prepare properly.