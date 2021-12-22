Latvian woman sets new record in Antarctica Ice Marathon as she braves record low temperature

Latvia’s Evija Reine has set a new record for women by finishing the Antarctica Ice Marathon in 4:06:11 hours. The event was held in Union Glacier on December 17. The 30-year-old medical student reportedly broke the record of 4:20:02 hrs set by UK’s Fiona Oakes in 2013.

Finishing one hour and four minutes behind Reine, Grace Yao from the USA secured the second position. Julia Hunter from UK came third.

In a video shared by Reuters, participants can be seen running in the midst of snow-covered paths. As Reine reaches the finishing point, onlookers applaud her. After the long race, Reine says, “Now, I need to eat”.

Claiming the men’s title, Polish athlete Grzegorz Bogunia was victorious. “I feel very well because it’s my third continent and for the first time I am a winner. So I am very happy. I am very, very tired,” says Bogunia.

Despite a severe injury, Jordan Wylie, former soldier and best-selling author completed the marathon. “That was brutal. It is never ever gonna be easy. Coldest, windiest, highest and driest continent. As much as it was brutal, so majestic it is, so beautiful. It is pristine. What a place,” he says in the video.

The video has garnered over 66,000 views.

Latvian Evija Reine set a new women’s record for the Antarctic Ice Marathon with a time of 4:06:11 hours pic.twitter.com/Ur7nS0Fcb7 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2021

The participants managed to endure the difficult conditions of soft snow and temperature lows of -15 degrees. British explorer Lou Rudd coincidently reached Union Glacier on the day and took part in the marathon. After travelling several hundred miles across the continent, Rudd reached there, as per Presstv.

The oldest competitor was 74-year-old Pini Haroz of the United States and Israel. Haroz finished the marathon in 8:26:42 hrs. There were 62 participants from 18 countries in the sixteenth edition of the Antarctic Ice Marathon. The marathon was the last leap for 11 athletes to join the 7 Continents Marathon Club. After this marathon, they have completed the marathon on all seven continents, as per Presstv.

The marathon was delayed by three days in the aftermath of a massive storm last week. Competitors found it hard to fly from Chile due to the storm.