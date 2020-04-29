Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
COVID19

Goodbye Pillow challenge, now Shopping Bag challenge is taking over Instagram

Call it a fallout of the quarantine cleaning spree or just a result of boredom, many influencers on the app have been donning bags of big brands like Gucci, Chanel, YSL making a fashion statement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2020 8:58:04 pm
latest quarantine challenge, quarantine social media challenge, shopping bag challenge, paper bag challenge, viral challenge, instagram viral covid 19 challenge, instagram fashion challenge,indian express Securing with belts and styling it with other fashionable accessories, people are participating in the challenge also known as ‘paper bag challenge’.

Just when ‘quarantine pillow challenge’ seems to be getting over, a new sartorial craziness called ‘shopping bag challenge’ is taking over Instagram by storm as we stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though people can’t step outside and flaunt their buys, it doesn’t mean they will not rise to a fashion challenge, albeit online, to keep their spirits high. As the name suggests, it’s all about fishing out empty shopping bags lying in your closets and wearing them in style to make a fashion statement.

Call it a fallout of the quarantine cleaning spree or just boredom, many influencers on Instagram are donning bags of big brands like Gucci, Chanel, YSL and posting their photographs on the app. Securing with belts and styling with other fashionable accessories, the new trend has caught the fancy of not only models but also children and pets.

Also known as ‘paper bag challenge’, the trend most likely started when fashion blogger No Face posted a photo of her wearing a shopping bag. It quickly drew attention and spread around the globe.

While most turned it into a chic dress, few wore it as skirts too, others simple hung the big bag around their neck.

View this post on Instagram

Après le pillow challenge voici le shopping bag challenge mais cette fois c’est Lola qui s’y colle toute seule 😝, j’ai lâché ma fille quoi! Merci tata @sammkr pour ce challenge, elle a toujours de bonnes idées cette tata 😂! & je dois vous dire que Lola a vraiment dû croire que je l’avais habillé parce qu’elle ne voulait plus le retirer ! Qu’est ce qu’elle me remonte le moral cette petite bouille d’amour ! Et par la même occasion voici notre petite chienne June, un spitz nain de 2ans, qui contribue au bonheur de notre cocon ! 🛍 Alors valide t’on ce challenge pour Lola ? • • • • • #blog #blogger #home #photography #decoration #picoftheday #instagood #style #photooftheday #blogueuse #mode #instagram #instaday #follow #followme #activitemanuelles #outfitoftheday #baby #enavriljechill #maviedemaman #entrepreneur #shoppingbagchallenge #shoppingchallenge #confinement #bagchallenge #quarantinepillowchallenge #quarantine #pillowchallenge #quarantinechallenge

A post shared by Laura (@lau.inside) on

What do you think about this latest fashion challenge?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
