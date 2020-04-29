Goodbye Pillow challenge, now Shopping Bag challenge is taking over Instagram

Securing with belts and styling it with other fashionable accessories, people are participating in the challenge also known as ‘paper bag challenge’. Securing with belts and styling it with other fashionable accessories, people are participating in the challenge also known as ‘paper bag challenge’.

Just when ‘quarantine pillow challenge’ seems to be getting over, a new sartorial craziness called ‘shopping bag challenge’ is taking over Instagram by storm as we stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though people can’t step outside and flaunt their buys, it doesn’t mean they will not rise to a fashion challenge, albeit online, to keep their spirits high. As the name suggests, it’s all about fishing out empty shopping bags lying in your closets and wearing them in style to make a fashion statement.

Call it a fallout of the quarantine cleaning spree or just boredom, many influencers on Instagram are donning bags of big brands like Gucci, Chanel, YSL and posting their photographs on the app. Securing with belts and styling with other fashionable accessories, the new trend has caught the fancy of not only models but also children and pets.

Also known as ‘paper bag challenge’, the trend most likely started when fashion blogger No Face posted a photo of her wearing a shopping bag. It quickly drew attention and spread around the globe.

While most turned it into a chic dress, few wore it as skirts too, others simple hung the big bag around their neck.

What do you think about this latest fashion challenge?

