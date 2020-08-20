scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Top news

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ gives the US presidential campaign a twist of Avengers

The short film was titled America: Endgame and features Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America facing off against President Donald Trump, who appears as Thanos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 20, 2020 5:14:56 pm
Stephen Colbert, Late Show, US presidential campaign, Avengers End Game, Endgame spoof, US presidential campaign spoof, US election 2020, Joe Biden, Avenger endgame spoof trailer, US President Donald Trump, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe trailer also features Former American president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and Biden’s running mate and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Late Show)

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ turned the upcoming US presidential campaign into a spoof movie trailer and the video is now making the rounds of the internet.

Taking inspiration from the hit Avengers Endgame movie, the short film is titled ‘America: Endgame’ and features Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America facing off against President Donald Trump, who appears as Thanos.

The trailer also features former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Biden’s running mate and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris also makes an appearance in the video.

1x1

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the ‘Late Show’ shared the video saying, “Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we’re calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE”.

Take a look here:

The trailer came out even as the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention was underway at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 6 million times on Twitter.

This year, the convention to formally nominate the presidential and vice-presidential candidate from the Democratic Party is virtual, in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 20: Latest News

Advertisement