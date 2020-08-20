Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ gives the US presidential campaign a twist of Avengers

The trailer also features Former American president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and Biden’s running mate and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Late Show)

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ turned the upcoming US presidential campaign into a spoof movie trailer and the video is now making the rounds of the internet.

Taking inspiration from the hit Avengers Endgame movie, the short film is titled ‘America: Endgame’ and features Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America facing off against President Donald Trump, who appears as Thanos.

The trailer also features former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Biden’s running mate and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris also makes an appearance in the video.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the ‘Late Show’ shared the video saying, “Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we’re calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE”.

Take a look here:

Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we’re calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/XERfo0wI4q — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 17, 2020

The trailer came out even as the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention was underway at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Me when this stupid election that’s been rigged from the start is finally over pic.twitter.com/SfeZckSFIH — Your Friendly Neighborhood Pudding Dealer (@Sexualfailure) August 18, 2020

I’m sorry but this is perhaps one of the worst things I’ve ever laid eyes on and needs to be deleted immediately. Thanks so much. — Jake Ashley Molz (@jakeashleymolz) August 19, 2020

More like the Suicide Squad, a group of villains taking down a worse villain. — Lauren Comrade 🌹🌺🥝🇳🇿🤘 (@phyllisdyllis) August 18, 2020

I don’t understand people getting upset….it’s light-hearted and fun, and a parody. 😁😝😆🤩 — Mandy Kilpatrick (@MandyKilpatric4) August 18, 2020

Look, I like Joe and I’ll be voting for him but this was cringy as hell — Mini Mike (@jdfw214) August 17, 2020

Brilliant!….wait where is Black Panther? C’mon man! — modern_man (@tooronlists) August 17, 2020

Biden is only similar to Cap in that they both have the mind of 100 year old men — Max Hyde (@MaxHydeInPlace) August 18, 2020

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 6 million times on Twitter.

This year, the convention to formally nominate the presidential and vice-presidential candidate from the Democratic Party is virtual, in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

