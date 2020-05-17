From concerts to beaches, netizens share the ‘last normal photo’ they took before lockdown

From going out for movies, visiting a beach to eating food at a restaurant, Twitter is flooded with photographs of netizens during their pre-lockdown days. From going out for movies, visiting a beach to eating food at a restaurant, Twitter is flooded with photographs of netizens during their pre-lockdown days.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown in many countries have stretched beyond two months, leaving people cooped up in their homes cut off from the outside world. While many have come up with creative ways to make the most of their isolation period, the latest social media trend is making netizens nostalgic of their pre-pandemic days.

Using hashtag #lastnormalphoto, netizens are tweeting some of the last “normal” things they clicked before the lockdown. From going out for movies, visiting a beach to eating food at a restaurant, Twitter is flooded with photographs of netizens taking a trip down memory lane.

“This is our #lastnormalphoto a trip to the barbers followed by some Lego and books at the Library,” wrote a user while sharing a picture of her two sons sitting together.

” My Daughter and 2 friends enjoying a trip to the park. We even saw a Deer running across the football pitch,” wrote another while sharing a picture of her daughter enjoying the swings.

My #lastnormalphoto was daughter #2’s violin concert in Feb ⁦@MilesNadalJCC⁩. Thankful they went virtual pic.twitter.com/jjQmREiiJF — Nikki NP (@nikmarks) May 17, 2020

March 1st Paddington station heading home after a weekend in London. #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/RqTWu8ukxx — Herdy Holmaker, Jnr & Clifford The IronTed (@Herdyholmaker) May 17, 2020

#lastnormalphoto the view from my office the last day at work before stay at home orders. pic.twitter.com/scTiGu1ZJl — Nicole Alvarado (@Ch_eekyGirl) May 17, 2020

This is my #lastnormalphoto before the world went a bit weird, you have no idea how badly I want this right now 😭 @wagamama_uk pic.twitter.com/16xN9m1H69 — keeley (@KeeleyWinterr) May 17, 2020

#lastnormalphoto My Daughter and 2 friends enjoying a trip the to the park. We even seen a Deer running across the football pitch. pic.twitter.com/5xyUYKrTgQ — TomB (@Tom73468354) May 17, 2020

This is our #lastnormalphoto a trip to the barbers followed by some Lego and books at the Library. Still got the books and a dvd 😬 hoping they freeze the fines! pic.twitter.com/yktP5ln6Rd — Sarah Small (@smallsarah) May 17, 2020

This was my #lastnormalphoto taken on an early morning 5k run along the South Bank. It was the last day I spent in my office by Blackfriars Bridge and I suspect it will be many more months before I return. pic.twitter.com/w2YrB1yyrc — Lizzy Peacock (@YzzilP) May 17, 2020

I was fairly certain things were going to change so I went out for a meal March 10 #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/Bl5pFjYVZe — Brandondud (@brandondud) May 17, 2020

