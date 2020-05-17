Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19

From concerts to beaches, netizens share the ‘last normal photo’ they took before lockdown

From going out for movies, visiting a beach to eating food at a restaurant, Twitter is flooded with photographs of netizens taking a trip down memory lane. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2020 6:55:06 pm
covid-19. coronavirus, #lastnormalphoto, twitter, twitter challenge, lockdown, quarantine, From going out for movies, visiting a beach to eating food at a restaurant, Twitter is flooded with photographs of netizens during their pre-lockdown days.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown in many countries have stretched beyond two months, leaving people cooped up in their homes cut off from the outside world. While many have come up with creative ways to make the most of their isolation period, the latest social media trend is making netizens nostalgic of their pre-pandemic days.

Using hashtag #lastnormalphoto, netizens are tweeting some of the last “normal” things they clicked before the lockdown. From going out for movies, visiting a beach to eating food at a restaurant, Twitter is flooded with photographs of netizens taking a trip down memory lane.

“This is our #lastnormalphoto a trip to the barbers followed by some Lego and books at the Library,” wrote a user while sharing a picture of her two sons sitting together.

” My Daughter and 2 friends enjoying a trip to the park. We even saw a Deer running across the football pitch,” wrote another while sharing a picture of her daughter enjoying the swings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement