Last flight test of Airbus A380 ends with a heart-shaped air trail, enthusiasts say goodbye to superjumbo

Before Airbus sends their final model of A380 aircraft to Emirates Airline, the pre-delivery test flight of the aircraft ended with making a heart-shaped air trail all over Germany. This flight was considered special because it marks the conclusion of Airbus’s A380 programme that will be wrapped up in December this year after Emirates Airline takes the delivery of the aircraft.

The Airbus A380 is nicknamed “superjumbo” because of its sheer size that can seat between 500 to 850 passengers. However, despite its impressive design and its ability to accommodate luxury features such as minibars and even spas, the aircraft model is being discontinued merely 12 years after it began production. The reason is the lack of orders being placed for it. As of now, Emirates Airlines has the largest fleet of A380 aircraft.

A ‘heart’ flight path for the today’s test flight of the last A380 ever built https://t.co/VjfT6C8k4p pic.twitter.com/SECXm1xWZ3 — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 12, 2021

“Nothing but love for the A380, as the final superjumbo to join our fleet takes to the skies for one last test flight,” Emirates Airlines wrote saying good bye.

Nothing but love for the A380, as the final superjumbo to join our fleet takes to the skies for one last test flight. https://t.co/8i8LQBa5ix — Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 12, 2021

In response to Airbus’s tweet, many airplane enthusiasts have mourned the discontinuation of the A380 aircraft, which is considered the world’s largest passenger plane. A person tweeted, “So sad it’s the final build”, while someone else observed, “Just wondering if the 747 is the queen of the skies does that make the A380 the king?”

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

Mad respect to one of the most loved airplane, the A380 ! Sadly, its production ended with the last one going to @emirates.. https://t.co/Qjn1E2dEWF — MangaloreanFlyer | #FlyFromIXE (@MangaloreanFlyr) December 13, 2021

Bittersweet end of an era 😭 https://t.co/uOfU5trbbA — Airplane Girl (RPVM / Philippines) (@airplanegirlph) December 13, 2021

So sad it’s the final build. — Paul Hone (@jensenhone) December 13, 2021

A weird thing, to think that the last A380 has been built and will soon be delivered…. I’m getting old 🥴 https://t.co/J8IUbuOPFg — Peter Fleetwood ن (@PeterDFleetwood) December 13, 2021