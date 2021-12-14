scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Last flight test of Airbus A380 ends with a heart-shaped air trail, enthusiasts say goodbye to superjumbo

Airbus shared the flight test air route video of their final A380 aircraft, which resembled a heart shape.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 4:26:13 pm
airbus, airbus A380, last A380, last airbus A380 flight, emrites A380 goodbye, A380 goodbye drawing heart, viral news, indian expressAirbus completed the final A380 test flight with a heartfelt goodbye to the major aircraft drawing a heart.

Before Airbus sends their final model of A380 aircraft to Emirates Airline, the pre-delivery test flight of the aircraft ended with making a heart-shaped air trail all over Germany. This flight was considered special because it marks the conclusion of Airbus’s A380 programme that will be wrapped up in December this year after Emirates Airline takes the delivery of the aircraft.

The Airbus A380 is nicknamed “superjumbo” because of its sheer size that can seat between 500 to 850 passengers. However, despite its impressive design and its ability to accommodate luxury features such as minibars and even spas, the aircraft model is being discontinued merely 12 years after it began production. The reason is the lack of orders being placed for it. As of now, Emirates Airlines has the largest fleet of A380 aircraft.

“Nothing but love for the A380, as the final superjumbo to join our fleet takes to the skies for one last test flight,” Emirates Airlines wrote saying good bye.

In response to Airbus’s tweet, many airplane enthusiasts have mourned the discontinuation of the A380 aircraft, which is considered the world’s largest passenger plane. A person tweeted, “So sad it’s the final build”, while someone else observed, “Just wondering if the 747 is the queen of the skies does that make the A380 the king?”

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

