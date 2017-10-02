Las Vegas Shooting: Twitterati lambast Donald Trump for ‘warmest condolences’ tweet to victims

US President Donald Trump in a tweet offered “warmest condolences” to the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting, irking many on social media who thought it was highly insensitive. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump in a tweet offered “warmest condolences” to the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting, irking many on social media who thought it was highly insensitive. (Source: AP)

As Americans woke up to the deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 50 and injured over 200 at a music festival on Sunday, condolences poured in from around the world. Social media platforms were flooded with messages and on Twitter, Las Vegas started dominating the US Trend. However, the US President’s prompt tweet – which is usually expected during such grim occasions – on the attack was conspicuous in its absence. Donald Trump, who is very active on the micro-blogging site, did not tweet out anything since the news of the shooting broke. Almost after five hours the POTUS tweeted out to his followers and offered his condolences. However, his discordant tweet left many irked.

After a White House official informed that the US President was briefed about the situation, the billionaire-turned-politician tweeted, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Twitterati were very unhappy with his message and many slammed him for the use of the phrase “warmest condolences.” A few also took a jibe at him and claimed it was a half-hearted message and not the way a president should react to the worst mass shooting in America. While few users corrected his English and said, it should have been “deepest” and not “warmest,” others said they were not surprised by his reaction.

Sample some of the reactions here.

50 PLUS PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND HE SENDS HIS WARMEST CONDOLENCES…THE WORDING OF THE STATEMENT IS TOTALLY OFF AND ODD — Libra63TGC (@Libra63TGC) October 2, 2017

warmest condolences it’s like a robot that doesn’t have the empathy program installed warmest condolences — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) October 2, 2017

“Warmest condolences” to Vegas gun victims has same real impact as dedicating golf trophy to Puerto Rico hurricane victims. @realDonaldTrump — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) October 2, 2017

Shouldn’t it be my deepest condolences? Who says my warmest condolences? — Nymph O. Braniac (@nikkirojo4life) October 2, 2017

The worse mass shooting in US history & *45 expresses ‘warmest condolences’. 😭 pic.twitter.com/dxwPZfUgq7 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 2, 2017

“Warmest Condolences” – who says that?

What does that even mean?

What’s next? “Happy funerals”? — Cameron Steele (@Voyager19) October 2, 2017

I have so many questions. 1) have any of you ever heard the phrase “warmest condolences” before? pic.twitter.com/ZUM1Y7XyQF — Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 2, 2017

It’d be nice if “warmest condolences and sympathies” was the name of new gun legislation. https://t.co/TCAGGOlunC — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 2, 2017

Your warmest condolences and sympathies? You have taken millions of $ from nra. The victims, their family members, and the country deserve much better than that. Do something meaningful like an EO banning military-style weapons if you can squeeze it in between golf and tweets — Bill (@Bill4Education) October 2, 2017

You can clearly tell that that trump lacks empathy or how to show any worst mass shooting history in US and he uses “warmest condolences” — RespectMyGame 💅🏽 (@battletested5) October 2, 2017

Warmest condolences? That’s like writing “my happiest sympathies”. https://t.co/MbIGvmQr4T — Dom Knight (@domknight) October 2, 2017

Warmest condolences. Jesus Christ. — Eager Elephant (@EagerElephant) October 2, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump “Warmest Condolences”? It was mass murder of innocent people not a declined birthday invitation! #LasVegas #guncontrol — James McGuire Jr. (@JamesMcGuireJr) October 2, 2017

“Warmest condolences”? What is that? Trump can’t express sympathy appropriately because he’s never done it! — Nat W (@nsw43) October 2, 2017

“Warmest condolences”?

Trump is so unable to speak like an actual human with a heart even at times so unspeakably devastating. — Chris BlundHELL (@ChrisBlundell) October 2, 2017

I want to say something shitty about “warmest condolences” but I’m too sad to even mock Trump’s stupidity. https://t.co/Dul9oyZbQi — Stacy will mute you (@myeucatastrophe) October 2, 2017

“Warmest Condolences.” At least 50 people murdered, and Trump says the thing you’d write in a card to a colleague who just had their cat die — Steve McHugh (@StevejMchugh) October 2, 2017

Warm condolences is something you say to your Aunt when their dog dies. Not as the POTUS’s response to the deadliest shooting in US history — Jessica Davies (@_JessicaDavies) October 2, 2017

“I’ve never done this whole human thing of feeling sympathy. How do we send condolences?We send warm condolences right?Is that what we say?” https://t.co/q0G1HKyyeG — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) October 2, 2017

Warm condolences, wow all that time to write such a profound message, here’s. a thought #guncontrol #resign — Naomi Thomason (@naomikthomason) October 2, 2017

