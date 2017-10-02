Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Las Vegas Shooting: Twitterati lambast Donald Trump for ‘warmest condolences’ tweet to victims

Donald Trump tweeted, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" While many corrected his English, others slammed him for not strongly reacting to the shooting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2017 10:34:39 pm
las vegas shooting, donald trump, trump vegas shooting, trump warmest condolences tweet, las vegas trump reaction, world news, social media reaction, indian express US President Donald Trump in a tweet offered “warmest condolences” to the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting, irking many on social media who thought it was highly insensitive. (Source: AP)
Related News

As Americans woke up to the deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 50 and injured over 200 at a music festival on Sunday, condolences poured in from around the world. Social media platforms were flooded with messages and on Twitter, Las Vegas started dominating the US Trend. However, the US President’s prompt tweet – which is usually expected during such grim occasions – on the attack was conspicuous in its absence. Donald Trump, who is very active on the micro-blogging site, did not tweet out anything since the news of the shooting broke. Almost after five hours the POTUS tweeted out to his followers and offered his condolences. However, his discordant tweet left many irked.

After a White House official informed that the US President was briefed about the situation, the billionaire-turned-politician tweeted, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

Twitterati were very unhappy with his message and many slammed him for the use of the phrase “warmest condolences.” A few also took a jibe at him and claimed it was a half-hearted message and not the way a president should react to the worst mass shooting in America. While few users corrected his English and said, it should have been “deepest” and not “warmest,” others said they were not surprised by his reaction.

Sample some of the reactions here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now