Watch: People flock to casinos as Las Vegas reopens after lockdown over Covid-19

As Las Vegas reopened this week after being under lockdown for almost three months to slow the spread of Covid-19, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of people flocking to casinos and restaurants in the city.

Though a number of hand sanitising stations have been introduced and members of hotel staff are seen wearing masks and gloves, several videos show people crowding in casinos and restaurants, often without masks or gloves on.

Frequent temperature checks, strict social distancing protocols with casinos running in 50 per cent capacity are some of the new health and safety guidelines imposed by Nevada’s Gaming Control Board regulation. However, several gaming floors of casinos were packed with people in close proximity to each other.

Take a look here:

The clock has hit midnight in Las Vegas! Here’s the crowd waiting to get into @theDlasvegas in #DTLV. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/sp6gNwsVPz — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 4, 2020

Las Vegas was shut to visitors in mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19. After its reopening and the videos emerged, people took to social media to express concern over such behaviour causing second wave of infections.

No masks 🤦♂️ — VegasPhaseTwoLife (@VegasLife9) June 4, 2020

They’re not social distancing — Jkryan87 (@Jkryan871) June 4, 2020

What happen to only 50 % in the casinos ? It was all just a scam 😒😂😔 — . Feve (@fevebaca) June 4, 2020

Covid jackpot right there. — G. (@GuilleCummings) June 4, 2020

We’re all gona die.

That’s it….. — D.M.G (@donnaglennon1) June 4, 2020

Yup. This is how you show the world “we’re opening up safely” 🙄🙄

After seeing this I wouldn’t visit Vegas. This shows “we actually don’t care about the virus, go gamble!!!!” 😳🙄🙄 — Jenn ✊🏻 w/ BLM in NV ✌🏻😊💙 (@AnnenJennifer) June 4, 2020

How is there no requirement for face masks??? This pandemic will never end! — Bri Hunter (@BeingBrihunter) June 4, 2020

