Monday, June 08, 2020
COVID19

Watch: People flock to casinos as Las Vegas reopens after lockdown over Covid-19

Despite norms that state social distancing has to be maintained, visuals from Las Vegas showed hundreds of people crowding in restaurants and casinos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2020 6:55:48 pm
Las Vegas, reopening, COVID-19, Nevada, US Coronavirus update, Trending news, Indian Express news As Las Vegas reopens amid growing cases in the US, people took to social media, expressing concern over a second wave of infections.

As Las Vegas reopened this week after being under lockdown for almost three months to slow the spread of Covid-19, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of people flocking to casinos and restaurants in the city.

Though a number of hand sanitising stations have been introduced and members of hotel staff are seen wearing masks and gloves, several videos show people crowding in casinos and restaurants, often without masks or gloves on.

Frequent temperature checks, strict social distancing protocols with casinos running in 50 per cent capacity are some of the new health and safety guidelines imposed by Nevada’s Gaming Control Board regulation. However, several gaming floors of casinos were packed with people in close proximity to each other.

Take a look here: 

Las Vegas was shut to visitors in mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19. After its reopening and the videos emerged, people took to social media to express concern over such behaviour causing second wave of infections.

