Thursday, April 23, 2020
COVID19

Las Vegas Mayor’s interview leaves CNN anchor stunned and netizens fuming

At one point CNN anchor Anderson Cooper took off his glasses, rubbed his eyes, and took a deep breath to maintain his cool.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2020 12:32:54 pm
Even as many US states debate emerging out of lockdowns, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday called the shutdowns “total insanity” and repeatedly called for the city’s businesses to reopen without any social distancing guidelines. During an interview with CNN, she openly advocated opening up casinos and hotels while refusing to answer host Anderson Cooper’s questions on how to do it safely.

During a 25-minute-long interview the mayor insisted that everything be opened, including casinos, restaurants and small businesses, and a return of conventions — failing to address any concerns.

The 81-year-old politically independent mayor said, “That’s up to them to figure out,” and “I am not a private owner,” when the news anchor tried to highlight the issue of casinos spreading the infection.

“I want everything back. We never closed down the United States. We’ve never closed down Nevada. We’ve never closed down Las Vegas because that’s our job. Entertainment capital of the world where everything is clean,” she argued.

One point in the interview, when Cooper tried to draw parallel with a restaurant setting in China and how one asymptomatic person caused others to get infected, she laughed and said, “This isn’t China, this is Las Vegas.”

As the news anchor pushed her further for answers, Goodman retorted, “You’re talking about the disease — I’m talking about life and living.” Cooper replied, “OK, that makes no sense.”

The interview only got weirder and the host at one point took off his glasses, rubbed his eyes, and took a deep breath to maintain his cool.

Watch the full interview here:

The video sparked a furore on Twitter with people saying the mayor was ignorant and reckless, while others lauded the journalist for not backing down.

Earlier in March, while Nevada’s governor joined other US officials invoking extraordinary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor of Las Vegas was pushing back against a shutdown of the casinos that power the city and the state economy.

After Goodman’s interview went viral, Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak told CNN, “I will not allow the citizens of Nevada, our Nevadans, to be used as a control group, as a placebo, whatever she wants to call it.” Talking about the reopening, he added, “We want to welcome everybody back to Las Vegas. We want to welcome them back to the lights on the Strip. But it’s not today and it’s not tomorrow.”

According to a report by Associated Press, Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen said Goodman “does not speak for all of us,” and reopening now “is reckless and completely contrary to the overwhelming consensus of medical experts.”

The casino workers’ Culinary Union, which represents about 60,000 bartenders, cooks, housekeepers and other employees, said Goodman’s remarks were “outrageous considering essential frontline workers have been dealing with the consequences of this crisis firsthand.”

with inputs from AP

