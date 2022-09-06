scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Larry the cat spotted outside 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss named UK’s PM. Watch

Larry has been living at 10 Downing Street since 2011 when David Cameron was the Prime Minister.

As 10 Downing Street gets ready for a new occupant with Liz Truss being named the next Prime Minister of Britain, Larry the cat, who has served as the chief mouser to the Cabinet Office of the UK since 2011, was spotted outside the house.

Truss defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of the Conservative Party members to emerge victorious. The UK has seen three Prime Ministers in the last four years after Theresa May and Boris Johnson. The brown-and-white tabby has been a resident of 10 Downing Street since the days of David Cameron, who was the British PM from 2010 to 2016. Believed to have been born in 2007, Larry has his own Wikipedia page and an unofficial Twitter account as well.

A 31-second clip posted by Reuters shows Larry the cat sitting outside 10 Downing Street as reporters and TV crew are stationed outside the house. “Larry the cat was spotted outside 10 Downing Street in London after Liz Truss was named the next British prime minister,” says the tweet.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 1.44 lakh views. Many people reacted to the video in a hilarious way.
“Cat said “Im better off on the street now” and walk away,” commented a Twitter user. “It’s a cat. The cat doesn’t know what is going on either,” wrote another. “Larry has been through the wars. He’s got no patience for this nonsense,” said a third.

Liz Truss is the UK’s 56th Prime Minister and the third woman Prime Minister to lead the country after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

