Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Larry the cat comes out to ‘greet’ Britain’s new PM Rishi Sunak. Watch

The 15-year-old cat has now outlasted four prime ministers and is living with the fifth occupant of 10 Downing Street.

Larry the cat, Britain, Rishi Sunak, UK PM Rishi Sunak, 10 Downing Street, tabby cat, Twitter, viral, trendingLarry the cat is quite popular on Twitter where he has an unofficial page with more than 7.97 lakh followers.

Britain has been going through turbulent times recently with three prime ministers in a space of a couple of months. The latest occupant of the 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak, arrived at the official residence of the Prime Minister but who stole the show was a cat. And it was no ordinary cat but Larry, a tabby cat, who is the chief mouser to the Cabinet Office.

The 15-year-old cat has now outlasted four prime ministers and is living with the fifth occupant of 10 Downing Street. A video posted on Twitter shows Larry the cat walking on the sidewalk and sitting down as Sunak made his way into the residence as a prime minister for the first time.

Also Read |Larry the cat spotted outside 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss named UK’s PM. Watch

However, Sunak didn’t acknowledge the presence of the cat and walked straight ahead without glancing at him. “How did Larry know Rishi Sunak was coming?!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Just because he knows everything. Larry is the government,” commented a Twitter user. “He’s the Boss, his staff have announced his next guest’s arrival,” joked another. “Oh my, Rishi didn’t even turn to say “Hi” after Larry waiting to welcome him… That’s a very bad start for Rishi,” said a third. “I like the way the radio quietly announces “the new Prime Misinter of the United Kingdom” as the cat walks up,” read another tweet.

Larry the cat is quite popular on Twitter where he has an unofficial page with more than 7.97 lakh followers.

Rishi Sunak officially became the prime minister of the UK after being invited by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to form a government. He succeeded Liz Truss who resigned after only 45 days in office.

