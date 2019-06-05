Toggle Menu
Larry the cat earns praise for staging a sit-in under Trump's car 'The Beast'

Larry the cat earns praise for staging a sit-in under Trump’s car ‘The Beast’

A photo showed Larry sitting under the car and reports said that the cat refused to move. It's not clear whether 10 Downing Street's 'chief mouser' managed to affect the US President's schedule in any way.

Larry, the Downing Street cat is winning hearts online.

US President Donald Trump is on an official visit in the United Kingdom for three days and has met with a series of unusual protests, none of which have stopped him. But that was before he ran into Larry the cat, who lives at the UK Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street. So when the President’s car often referred to as ‘The Beast’ came up against Larry, there was only one winner and it wasn’t the President’s car.

The cat took refuge under the armoured limousine as the president met Theresa May at her office, and a photo snapped by an AFP photographer quickly went viral online.

There was no confirmation that the cat managed to delay or affect the President’s schedule in any way, but that didn’t mean Larry couldn’t get praise.

Many on social media lauded the cat as a ‘true hero’. While some remarked it as the best sit-in protest, others thought it was the best picture from Trump’s UK visit.

However, as the tweet went viral, Larry’s official handle took to Twitter to clarify why he decided to sit under The Beast, and seemed quite miffed about why it was deemed unusual. “What do you expect me to do, sit out in the rain?” the feline tweeted.

