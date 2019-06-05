Larry the cat earns praise for staging a sit-in under Trump’s car ‘The Beast’

US President Donald Trump is on an official visit in the United Kingdom for three days and has met with a series of unusual protests, none of which have stopped him. But that was before he ran into Larry the cat, who lives at the UK Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street. So when the President’s car often referred to as ‘The Beast’ came up against Larry, there was only one winner and it wasn’t the President’s car.

The cat took refuge under the armoured limousine as the president met Theresa May at her office, and a photo snapped by an AFP photographer quickly went viral online.

🇬🇧 🇺🇸 It can survive bullets, explosions and chemical weapons, but ‘The Beast’ — Donald Trump’s famed armoured limousine was brought to a standstill by Larry the Downing Street cat

📸 @lealolivas pic.twitter.com/Twaa0OkFCw — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 4, 2019

There was no confirmation that the cat managed to delay or affect the President’s schedule in any way, but that didn’t mean Larry couldn’t get praise.

Many on social media lauded the cat as a ‘true hero’. While some remarked it as the best sit-in protest, others thought it was the best picture from Trump’s UK visit.

Cats Rule :)

Can even tame the Beast https://t.co/MHjiRwJfq5 — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) June 5, 2019

@Number10cat, the Chief Mouser,

This is a demonstration of why you’d make a great Prime Minister!

Larry the Cat for #UK PM. https://t.co/wZbQEs7Fbx — Chepkorir S. (@s_chepkorir) June 5, 2019

Welcome to the Resistance, Larry https://t.co/hOHt8weUtI — Jill Says Abortion is Still Legal in Georgia (@heavisj) June 5, 2019

This is the best form of protest I have seen ☺🤣 https://t.co/GoJsnEndLp — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) June 5, 2019

The Beast is no match for Larry 😤😤 https://t.co/RJ4csUIz2h — Happening Meow (@happeningmeoww) June 5, 2019

Larry throwing shade 😎 — rosarie mccarthy (@RosarieM) June 5, 2019

The best photo of the visit — 💧Lulu (@thomasvarcoel) June 4, 2019

Larry the Downing Street cat has more guts than many in the US Congress. — Michael Johnston (@Michael74109288) June 4, 2019

Excellent catting, @Number10cat! And you sure showed them all who the real leader if the free world is! 🐱😹❤🐾 — Pippin (@FaerieLightfoot) June 4, 2019

@DanKaszeta All it takes to confound the Secret Service is a cat. — David Bober (@mrdavidboberesq) June 4, 2019

Well done Larry! An extra piece of salmon tonight😂 — carolcurnow (@luveen) June 4, 2019

However, as the tweet went viral, Larry’s official handle took to Twitter to clarify why he decided to sit under The Beast, and seemed quite miffed about why it was deemed unusual. “What do you expect me to do, sit out in the rain?” the feline tweeted.