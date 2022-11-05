‘I’m permanent, politicians are temporary residents’: Larry the cat answers questions at 10 Downing Street

Larry the cat, the four-legged inhabitant of 10 Downing Street – the official residence of the British Prime Minister – has answered a few queries from netizens, tickling their funny bones. The feline, which has an unofficial Twitter account with a whopping 809,000 followers, often comments on the political developments in the country and this time, the famous cat has revealed some interesting information about itself.

Taking a dig at the short stints of recent Prime Ministers, the cat said it lives permanently at Number 10 while politicians are temporary residents, some of them very temporary. Intriguing netizens, the tweet also said that Larry the cat has not found current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wallet.

Sharing a photograph of the feline standing behind a miniature podium in front of the iconic residence – much like how Prime Ministers address press conferences – the Chief Mouser’s tweet read, “To answer some of your questions: – No I’m not ‘Rishi Sunak’s cat’- I live here permanently, politicians are temporary residents – Some of them very temporary – I agree, he’s not off to a great start – No, I’ve not found his wallet. Yet.”

While Larry answered several ‘queries’, curious netizens wanted to know more and some appeared to continue the ‘interaction’. An internet user commented, “But about the critical political questions: are you getting caviar and lobster on your meals? I don’t mind the recession and eating beans on toast as long as I know the priorities of public spending are set right… The best for Larry!” Another wrote, “When you do find his wallet, curl 1 down on it and maybe a quick spray as well.” A third user commented, “Are you getting sufficient treats? And if not, what is your favorite treat and what address should people send treats to?”

Recently, Larry the cat grabbed attention online as it was caught on camera strolling through Downing Street while Sunak arrived there for the first time after assuming office as Prime Minister. The tabby cat has been a resident of Number 10 for over a decade now since it was first “recruited” by former Prime Minister David Cameron on February 15, 2001 to fight a domestic rodent issue. Larry was adopted at the age of four from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.