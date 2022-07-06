‘Either he goes, or I do’: Larry the Cat’s announcement amid UK ministers’ resignations has everyone hooked

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hit by another blow as two senior ministers resigned on Tuesday expressing a lack of confidence in his leadership. Soon, frenzy unfolded on social media; however, it wasn’t just for the lawmakers but for a shocking announcement made by Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Johnson was fighting for his political survival after finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid abruptly resigned within minutes of each other. Both cited his failure to run an administration that adhered to standards.

As citizens debated Johnson’s position as the Prime Minister and whether or not he had the support of the top cabinet team, the 15-year-old tabby at 10 Downing Street too expressed his disappointment. Taking to Twitter, the parody account of the feline with more than half a million followers wrote: “I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do.” To make his stand official, the mouser used a photo of a cat standing outside the UK Prime Minister’s official residence in front of the lectern.

“I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do” pic.twitter.com/6kYdvZshho — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 5, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the profile also shared a video of the feline trying to enter the Prime Minister’s residence but the front door being shut on his face, leaving him locked out.

While some considered it a big insult of leaving Larry out, others asked him to stay, highlighting how he has been in the official residence for more than a decade, far longer than any Prime Minister. Others quipped it’s really serious when even the official mouser can’t decide to stay on. Amid all the anger towards Johnson, many even joined their voices to campaign ‘Larry for PM’.

Tuesday drama gripped Johnson and his party as before the resignation of the two senior ministers, the PM was seen apologising for not firing Chris Pincher, a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct when the allegations against him surfaced in 2019. Hours before that, a former senior civil servant accused Downing Street of lying on the issue even as the Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, was defending the government on TV.

Pincher had resigned as a government whip earlier after allegations that he groped two men at a London club in a drunken state. The new allegations have aggravated Johnson’s woes, which have included other scandals like ‘Partygate’ and a Conservative lawmaker resigning over watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.