Larry the Cat celebrates 10 years at UK’s 10 Downing Street

The tabby cat was recruited by the then Prime Minister David Cameron on February 15, 2001, to combat the rodent problem at the British leader’s official residence.

Larry the cat, the four-legged inhabitant of UK’s iconic 10 Downing Street, is marking a decade as the mouse-catcher in chief.

Tweeting about his anniversary on completing a decade, the tabby cat, from its unofficial Twitter account said, “I arrived in Downing Street exactly 10 years ago today. It’s felt like my housemates have been intent on making a mess of things since then, but hopefully, I’ve provided some stability. Time to get to work on the second decade!”

The 14-year-old “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office” is now on to his third prime ministerial lap with Boris Johnson, having loyally served David Cameron and Theresa May in the past. The tabby cat also tweeted his excitement to be in office for the next 10 years.

He is the first cat at Number 10 to be bestowed with the official title Chief Mouser.

Take a look here:

I arrived in Downing Street exactly 10 years ago today. It’s felt like my housemates have been intent on making a mess of things since then, but hopefully I’ve provided some stability. Time to get to work on the second decade!#Larryversary — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 15, 2021

The tabby cat was recruited by the then Prime Minister David Cameron on February 15, 2001, to combat the rodent problem at the British leader’s official residence.

The former stray, adopted from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, was only four-years-old when he was brought to Downing Street, for the ‘unofficial’ pest control post.

My good friends @Reuters have put together this video to celebrate my decade in Downing Street #Larryversarypic.twitter.com/RdkqfbM0oO — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 15, 2021

Many across the globe took to Twitter, wishing the tabby on his milestone. As messages and words of appreciation poured in, #Larryversay briefly dominated Twitter trends in the UK.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Here’s to another decade Larry. You’re such a sweet, good boy 😻😻 — Jane Heather 💙 〓〓 (@jane__heather) February 15, 2021

the only practical person in this postal code. — bullxead (@bullxead) February 15, 2021

Stay health and live long, Larry🙏✨💖 — nishi🍀🌈🏖️ (@guriswest) February 15, 2021

Proper public service — rach_ennis (@rach_ennis) February 15, 2021

❤ that he’s trained the ‘staff’ to open the front door 😻 — Karen Baldock (@Catnapcorner) February 16, 2021

Good catting Larry, keep up the good work — Joa S (@DibberBats) February 16, 2021

10 years in service!! Congratulations Sir Larry 😸 — FireFly66 (@fire_fly66) February 15, 2021

Congratulations on your decade in Downing Street! 10 years! — 𐬹𝕋𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕜𝕠トラコ𐬹 (@gingercat_DQX) February 16, 2021

I love the police officer thinking part of my job is knocking on the door to let the cat in — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) February 16, 2021

he is the only one on downing street i trust — amy 🫓 1312 (@amy_da_glaze) February 15, 2021

Though Larry has come across a number of World leaders and has a reputation of being unfriendly to men, in particular, the tabby took a liking to former US President Barack Obama. However, when former US President Donald Trump visited Downing Street back in 2019, the cat decided to take a nap under his car.

As per the official website of 10 Downing Street, the tabby “spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality”.

(With inputs from AP)