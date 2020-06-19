Video of man setting Guinness record for ‘largest stack of eggs’ wows the internet

With great patience, the man placed each egg on top of one another to ensure it’s stacked in a tower for over 5-second to create the record. (Source: khaleejtimes/ Twitter) With great patience, the man placed each egg on top of one another to ensure it’s stacked in a tower for over 5-second to create the record. (Source: khaleejtimes/ Twitter)

A 20-year-old man, originally from Yemen, successfully created ‘largest stack of eggs’ and the video of his Guinness World Record is among the most viewed videos on the internet.

Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel, who lives in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, attempted to stack eggs in April and was recently recognised for the record. In the video, the young man is seen creating a stack of three eggs with great care and when he takes his hands away they continue to stand.

According to Guinness World Record website, Abelhameed was able to identify the centre of mass of each egg and stack them perfectly so that the combined centre of mass of the three eggs was situated directly above the very small base of the stack.

For the record the eggs had to be stay stacked for at least five seconds, and had to be fresh hen’s eggs, with perfect, unbroken shells, reported Khaleej Times.

People on social media were impressed with the man’s skill and congratulated him. Many joked that they found it hard to hold three eggs in one hand, let alone build a tower.

