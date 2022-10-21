Langur finds it hard to leave the man who used to feed it, kisses body before last rites. Watch video

Some people share a special bond with animals and shower them with love. While the human-animal bond gets stronger with time, separation is almost always painful and animals are no different when it comes to losing their loved ones.

In one such incident, a langur that used to be fed by a man in Sri Lanka was left heartbroken after the man died of illness. Understanding that his loved one had departed, the langur sat next to the man’s feet during his last rites and the heart-touching video has surfaced online.

In the BBC video, the langur is seen sitting next to the body and touching the man’s face. The langur also kisses him for the last time. While onlookers witness the heart-rending moment, the langur moves towards the other end and touches his feet. A man is seen trying to take the langur away from the body and pats the langur to console it. The langur, however, refuses to move away and stays put.

Watch the video here:

If you haven’t seen this🙏

VC:BBC pic.twitter.com/qsEguhDJKw — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 20, 2022

As per the text insert in the video, the video is from Badulla, Sri Lanka. Rajan, the deceased man, lived near a forest and used to often feed the langur. He died on October 17 due to illness and the langur paid its tribute during the man’s last rites.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “If you haven’t seen this VC:BBC.” The clip melted hearts online. A user commented, “Just goes to prove that animals have emotions & establish strong connections with people who care for them.” Another user commented, “And we call ourselves as humans and speak in volumes about humanitarian values.” A third user wrote, “What a touching love…”