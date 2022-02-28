‘Langar on a train’: Video shows volunteers helping those leaving war-hit Ukraine

Acts of kindness performed by members of Khalsa Aid, an international non-profit humanitarian organisation, is once again going viral on social media.

A video posted by Ravinder Singh, the CEO and founder of Khalsa Aid, shows volunteers serving food to those who are fleeing war-torn eastern Ukraine on trains. In the short clip, volunteers can be heard speaking in Punjabi as they serve Indian food to those trying to escape the violence.

While sharing the video, Ravinder Singh tweeted, “#Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train. These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to the Polish border). Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar assistance to many students from different countries. What a guy #UkraineRussia”.

The video has so far been viewed over 1.3 lakh times and has amassed thousands of views.

Appreciating the efforts of the organisation, a person tweeted, “And they’re at it again. Sikhs showing what they are known for – taking care of the hungry and needy!”.

Kudos to the Sikhs for their selfless act to provide quality food with respect and dignity, and no questions asked. Hats off to them. Very honorable acts of Sikhs all across the world. No caste, no gender, no religion, only humanity. If we all follow the same, peace prevail — Alok Vaid (@AlokVaid1) February 26, 2022

S Hardeep Singh ji I do not know who are you ,but you are angel for these, people, help them, you will be blessed, these people are doctors engineers of future , will serve the humanity, help them, God bless you. — Baljit singh (@Baljits80874796) February 26, 2022

And they’re at it again. Sikhs showing what they are known for – taking care of the hungry and needy! 💕🙏 https://t.co/7xMs9YrYOG — Corinne Rodrigues (@CorinneBlogs) February 26, 2022

You guys & gals are amazing! 🙏🏾❤️ — Rupinder Hardy (@rupinder_hardy) February 25, 2022

Sikh Sangat – Ever present and ever ready to serve humanity. Born Leaders. — Aditya (@ThatGISguy) February 26, 2022

Before this, Khalsa Aid tweeted that it has stationed relief teams in Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania to assist those who are fleeing Ukraine.

As of tomorrow @Khalsa_Aid will have relief teams on the ground in 4 countries to assist those fleeing the war in #Ukraine : Poland, Moldova, Slovakia & Romania. #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineUnderAttack — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 26, 2022

The UK-based Khalsa Aid also tweeted that they are getting many calls for help from Indians stuck in the conflict-ridden areas, but added it has limited resources in Ukraine.

Our @Khalsa_Aid UK office is receiving 100s of calls from indian students in #Ukraine and from their loved ones from all over India. We have several volunteers manning and processing the calls. We are unable to do much in Ukraine but we do have teams in most bordering countries — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 26, 2022

Over the years, Khalsa Aid has made a name for itself as it served people during several international crises—during the Syrian civil war as well as the exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar.