Monday, February 28, 2022
‘Langar on a train’: Video shows volunteers helping those leaving war-hit Ukraine

The now-viral video was shared by a member of Khalsa Aid.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2022 4:06:34 pm
Langar in train ukraine, Khalsa Aid Ukraine, Russia Ukraine, Ukraine war, Indian ExpressOver the years, Khalsa Aid has made a name for itself as it served people during several international crises—during the Syrian civil war as well as the exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Acts of kindness performed by members of Khalsa Aid, an international non-profit humanitarian organisation, is once again going viral on social media.

A video posted by Ravinder Singh, the CEO and founder of Khalsa Aid, shows volunteers serving food to those who are fleeing war-torn eastern Ukraine on trains. In the short clip, volunteers can be heard speaking in Punjabi as they serve Indian food to those trying to escape the violence.

While sharing the video, Ravinder Singh tweeted, “#Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train. These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to the Polish border). Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar assistance to many students from different countries. What a guy #UkraineRussia”.

The video has so far been viewed over 1.3 lakh times and has amassed thousands of views.

Appreciating the efforts of the organisation, a person tweeted, “And they’re at it again. Sikhs showing what they are known for – taking care of the hungry and needy!”.

Before this, Khalsa Aid tweeted that it has stationed relief teams in Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania to assist those who are fleeing Ukraine.

The UK-based Khalsa Aid also tweeted that they are getting many calls for help from Indians stuck in the conflict-ridden areas, but added it has limited resources in Ukraine.

Over the years, Khalsa Aid has made a name for itself as it served people during several international crises—during the Syrian civil war as well as the exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar.

