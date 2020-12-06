Landmark wooden phallic returns to German mountaintop, but mystery remains

After the wooden phallus fell over, stood up and finally disappeared, it has now been replaced. (Source: BR24/ Facebook, szmuenchen /Instagram)

Even as the local police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a landmark wooden phallus in a German town, a similar structure has been erected in its place.

The popular phallus sculpture had mysteriously disappeared from a Bavarian mountainside earlier this month. A “new bigger and stronger” wooden carving has appeared in its place, German news agency DPA reported. “The summit of Gruenten, a mountain of 1,738 metres near the border with Austria, is now adorned with a new statue. This one, also made of wood, is even taller and supported by several beams,” the agency said.

However, it’s unclear how and when it was placed on the mountain top. Webcam recordings of the nearby Grünten lifts showed how a new sculpture might have been erected there. ” Webcam shows that something is stirring again”, wrote the Allgäuer Zeitung.

With heavy winters, scaling up the mountain with the big log would have been difficult, and SWR3 in its report suggested that the new landmark “may have been built there”.

Soon enough, pictures of the newly installed penis-shaped structure flooded social media sites.

Holger Stabik, a spokesman for the Bavaria police in Kempten said they launched an investigation into the matter, but so far without success. “There has been no movement on the issue,” the spokesman said on Thursday. “It also remains unclear whether what we are dealing with is a crime.”

The giant wooden phallus, that was popularly known as the ‘Holzpenis’, had recently attracted international attention when it fell over within a few weeks. It was straightened up again but disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Local newspaper Allgaeuer Zeitung had reported that the 2-metre-tall sculpture appeared to have been chopped down. All that was left was a pile of sawdust on the top of the Gruenten mountain, where the sculpture stood. The penis, which had stood there for several years, is listed on Google Maps as a ‘cultural landmark’ and has attracted thousands of tourist to the small German town.

