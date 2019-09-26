Images of Chinese influencer’s filthy house goes viral after landlord exposes her ‘double life’

A social media influencer in China has come under fire after her landlord exposed the dirty condition of her apartment that was in sharp contrast to the luxury-laden life she displayed on social media.

While Lisa Li’s Sina Weibo blog, which has over 1 million followers, is flooded with glamorous pictures, featuring her vacations and luxurious life, the reality is far from that. A video showing Lisa’s apartment littered with waste, stale food and dog excreta has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the distraught landlady giving a tour of Lisa’s apartment. According to a BBC report, the landlady decided to expose the influencer after she repeatedly refused to return her calls.

Watch the video here:

According to the news report, the landlady, Chen, told Pear Video that not only did Lisa leave the place extremely filthy but she also owed thousands of yuan in unpaid utility bills. Moreover, due to the condition of the house, even professional cleaners refused to clean the place.

However, following the backlash, Lisa contacted her landlord and personally apologised. “Complete responsibility lies with me on this incident,” she told Chen.

In an interview with news website The Paper, the social media blogger cited tight schedule and being on a business trip as the reasons why she could not take her landlady’s calls. Moreover, she has also promised to clean the apartment.

However, many followers of Lisa called her out and vowed to never watch her content, the DailyMail reported.