Tablet or landline? Post on intriguing device gets everyone talking online

Gone are the days when landline phones were a common thing to be found in almost every household around the globe. As mobile phones and tablets replaced the wired devices, communication was literally a touch away. However, one Twitter user came across the device making all nostalgic online — a hybrid of both old and new.

Niki Tonsky from Berlin, Germany, recently shared a picture of a gadget, which on the first glance, looks like a tablet but has a telephone receiver attached to it on the side. The device has a display screen showing all new-age apps, ranging from WhatsApp to WeChat and even icons of camera, voice recorder and web browser.

“We’ve come full circle,” Tonsky remarked seeing the perfect amalgamation of smartphones and old analog telephones. The unusual device naturally intrigued people worldwide and garnered over 1 million likes on the microblogging site.

We’ve come full circle pic.twitter.com/SuBb2K3W54 — Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

As the tweet went viral, it brought back memories of people using various kinds of telephonic devices throughout the years, from pagers to Blackberry, taking people down memory lane.

While some thought it was just for show, Tonsky did some research on the gadget and said, it was “even crazier than I imagined!” Identifying the phone as KT5 (3C), he informed that the tablet is fully functionally and is not restricted to just one place like landlines in old times.

The phone is KT5(3C), and it’s actually a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot. Even crazier than I imagined! pic.twitter.com/3tJzdGiWiQ — Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

Soon, netizens started to share other puzzling yet fascinating phones, blowing away people’s minds, while others simply wanted to get this device for themselves.

Wow 🤣 from foldable phones to this https://t.co/kquTOemWlM — Confused & Atypic 🤍 (@confused_atypic) November 30, 2021

That’s only good thing i have seen in years https://t.co/JIqn3xbpep — Kartikey Guhilot (@AllEliteSingh) November 30, 2021

This looks like it’s hot shit at the office. Everyone will fight over who gets these first so you can play snake during lengthy convo with the support because IT has accidentally locked you out of access again https://t.co/MjmGKd8ykS — Kyouu – praise shai-hulud🏳️‍⚧️🥂 (@_Kyouu) November 30, 2021

I remember being 9 years old listening to some reporter on NPR talking about the newly-announced iPhone in 2007 and this is exactly what I pictured https://t.co/sKXUDP8H8J — fresno deepstate (@fundamental4est) November 30, 2021

I hate only having a mobile phone bc people expect you to be accessible all the time. But a single ‘home’ phone with a decent interface for messages, family/home organising (calendars, shopping lists, chores, etc)??? I actually might be sold — garter girl 🍒 (@xmariecole) November 30, 2021

I still have one of these.

It’s from 1938 or 1939. pic.twitter.com/M4txoypNTX — 🌊Protect Mueller, McIver, & Nasty Swamp Women (@PursuingMciver) November 30, 2021

When I use to begrudgingly go tech conferences I always had a backpack and had a wire going from my pocket to my backpack. So when a conversation got insufferably douchey I’d say “oh sorry I have to take this” and pull this out of my backpack pic.twitter.com/6ZgnkN5dUP — Cullen (@cullend) November 30, 2021