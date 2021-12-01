scorecardresearch
Tablet or landline? Post on intriguing device gets everyone talking online

Identifying the phone as KT5 (3C), the man who posted the photo informed that the tablet is fully functionally and is not restricted to just one place like landlines in old times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 1, 2021 7:50:18 pm
viral tweets, tablet like landphone, smart landline phone, landline phone with smartscreen, KT5 (3C), odd news, indian expressThe tweet started a conversation about how telephone devices changed over the years.

Gone are the days when landline phones were a common thing to be found in almost every household around the globe. As mobile phones and tablets replaced the wired devices, communication was literally a touch away. However, one Twitter user came across the device making all nostalgic online — a hybrid of both old and new.

Niki Tonsky from Berlin, Germany, recently shared a picture of a gadget, which on the first glance, looks like a tablet but has a telephone receiver attached to it on the side. The device has a display screen showing all new-age apps, ranging from WhatsApp to WeChat and even icons of camera, voice recorder and web browser.

“We’ve come full circle,” Tonsky remarked seeing the perfect amalgamation of smartphones and old analog telephones. The unusual device naturally intrigued people worldwide and garnered over 1 million likes on the microblogging site.

As the tweet went viral, it brought back memories of people using various kinds of telephonic devices throughout the years, from pagers to Blackberry, taking people down memory lane.

While some thought it was just for show, Tonsky did some research on the gadget and said, it was “even crazier than I imagined!” Identifying the phone as KT5 (3C), he informed that the tablet is fully functionally and is not restricted to just one place like landlines in old times.

Soon, netizens started to share other puzzling yet fascinating phones, blowing away people’s minds, while others simply wanted to get this device for themselves.

