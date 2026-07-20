Lamine Yamal’s World Cup celebration with little brother Keyne melts hearts online

Keyne is one of Lamine Yamal’s two half-siblings, along with sister Baraa

Spain’s World Cup celebrations triggered a sea of memorable moments on the pitch, but it was the bond between teenage star Lamine Yamal and his three-year-old half-brother, Keyne, that captured the hearts of football fans around the world.

Moments after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup Sunday, Keyne sprinted onto the field at New York New Jersey Stadium to celebrate with his older brother.

Viral videos shared on social media showed the toddler, dressed in a red Spain jersey and clutching a piece of the goal net, running toward Yamal, 19, before the footballer hugged him.