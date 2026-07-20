Lamine Yamal’s World Cup celebration with little brother Keyne melts hearts online

Spain’s World Cup celebrations triggered a sea of memorable moments on the pitch, but it was the bond between teenage star Lamine Yamal and his three-year-old half-brother, Keyne, that captured the hearts of football fans around the world.
Moments after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup Sunday, Keyne sprinted onto the field at New York New Jersey Stadium to celebrate with his older brother.
Viral videos shared on social media showed the toddler, dressed in a red Spain jersey and clutching a piece of the goal net, running toward Yamal, 19, before the footballer hugged him.
🚨 Lamine Yamal’s little brother during Spain’s World Cup celebrations:
• Fell over in front of a photographer.
• Hugged Yamal.
• Played football on the pitch.
• Tried a nutmeg.
• Wore a cap three sizes too big.
pic.twitter.com/Rx8R2Cb7F2
— Sports on Predict (@sportsonpredict) July 20, 2026
In another video, which garnered over a million likes, little Keyne was seen holding onto the FIFA World Cup trophy and posing for the camera with Yamal.
Throughout Spain’s journey to the title, Keyne became a familiar figure in post-match celebrations, often seen sprinting onto the pitch to embrace his older brother, playing with the match ball, and joining Spain’s players.
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The video has sparked a wave of reactions.
“He said he’s glad his brother is living the childhood he didn’t have,” a user wrote.
“his little bro is such vibes since the Euros. thank you españa for saving fútbol and for not making keyne (and I) cry,” another user commented.
“This boy is the true CHAMPION. He represents the people of Spain. He represents the Spanish Fury,” a third user reacted.
Apart from Keyne, Yamal also has a half-sister, Baraa. Keyne is the son of Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, who welcomed him in September 2022 after remarrying. Ebana and Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, separated when the footballer was a child.
Baraa is Yamal’s half-sister from Nasraoui and his current partner.
Yamal has often spoken about his close bond with his younger brother.
“My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son,” the Spain international said in an interview.