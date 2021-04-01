scorecardresearch
Sheep, lambs walk the ramp for a cause in Turkey, netizens amused

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2021 5:47:51 pm
Time and again, beauty pageants involving animals have created a buzz in and around the world and social media and the latest one to do so involves sheep and lambs.

Several lambs walked the ramp in a Turkish beauty pageant organised to promote livestock breeding and a video of the event is now making rounds of the internet.

The contest which was a far cry from the stereotypical beauty pageants across the world offered an opportunity to showcase the importance of livestock breeding.

According to news agency Reuters, around 2 dozen sleeps participated in the beauty contest which was conducted in Turkey’s south-eastern province of Diyarbakir.

Watch the video here:

The viral video shows the sheep walking the ramp in their outfits and accessories. Parts of the footage show owners struggling to control the animals as they take the ramp, which was built around the audience.

