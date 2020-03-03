Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
‘Straight out of Frozen’: Lake-effect snow envelopes New York homes covered in ice to resemble igloos

‘lake-effect snow’ near Lake Erie in New York made houses in the area look like a scene straight out of the hit Disney movie 'Frozen'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2020 9:05:32 pm
Snowfall, Snow-covered houses in New York, Snowstorm in New York, Snowfall, Snowfall in New York, New York Igloos New York, Lake Erie snowstorm, New York, Trending, Indian Express Thick icicles covered the doors and windows of the properties. (Picture credit: Twitter/Weather/ Metro World)

Heavy snowstorm on the East Coast over the Lake Erie neighbourhood in New York has houses transformed into igloos and water into ice sheets. The naturally occurring phenomena called ‘lake-effect snow’ transformed houses into elaborate ice sculptures, a scene straight out of the Disney movie ‘Frozen’.

While the pictures, which are now viral on social media, seem mystical, for many, the experience was frightening as thick snow and icicles blocked the doors and windows of their houses. With windows shut, many felt trapped in the dark.

Snowfall, Snow-covered houses in New York, Snowstorm in New York, Snowfall, Snowfall in New York, New York Igloos New York, Lake Erie snowstorm, New York, Trending, Indian Express Though several pictures in social media seem mystical, many felt trapped and frightened as the door and windows of their houses were covered in thick icicles. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Meanwhile in Canada)

“It’s dark on the inside of my house. It can be a little eerie, a little frightening,” Ed Mis, who has been living in Hamburg, New York, for the past eight years told CNN.

According to news agency Associated Press, Blowing snow has fallen around the state since Thursday, though the heaviest snowfall was concentrated in largely rural areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

When the temperature dipped below freezing on Wednesday, persistent strong winds pushed the water from the Lake Erie ashore that caused several homes in Hamburg, New York to be enveloped in ice.

Snowfall, Snow-covered houses in New York, Snowstorm in New York, Snowfall, Snowfall in New York, New York Igloos New York, Lake Erie snowstorm, New York, Trending, Indian Express Although the homes look beautiful, residents claim that the ice may have caused structural damage to their properties.

Resembling like igloos, many agreed that the houses wouldn’t look out of place in Narnia.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Though the ice started melting since Friday, residents are now worried about the damage it has caused to their homes, Metro reported.

Explaining the phenomenon, the National Severe Storms Laboratory says ‘lake effect’ phenomenon can happen when cold air moves over a lake’s warmer water and heavy snowfalls on the shore.

