‘Straight out of Frozen’: Lake-effect snow envelopes New York homes covered in ice to resemble igloos

Heavy snowstorm on the East Coast over the Lake Erie neighbourhood in New York has houses transformed into igloos and water into ice sheets. The naturally occurring phenomena called ‘lake-effect snow’ transformed houses into elaborate ice sculptures, a scene straight out of the Disney movie ‘Frozen’.

While the pictures, which are now viral on social media, seem mystical, for many, the experience was frightening as thick snow and icicles blocked the doors and windows of their houses. With windows shut, many felt trapped in the dark.

“It’s dark on the inside of my house. It can be a little eerie, a little frightening,” Ed Mis, who has been living in Hamburg, New York, for the past eight years told CNN.

According to news agency Associated Press, Blowing snow has fallen around the state since Thursday, though the heaviest snowfall was concentrated in largely rural areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Wow! Homes on the shores of Lake Erie in the USA wrapped in ice after gales whipped up the water. pic.twitter.com/NXMOcLP4IY — David Drake 🌍 (@_DavidDrake) March 2, 2020

WOW… Absolutely fantastic view of the ice houses in Hamburg, New York on the shores of Lake #Erie this morning 29th February! Photos taken by 📸 https://t.co/eyUuDc7RTJ #severeweather #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/ow0GFCHAVb — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 29, 2020

When the temperature dipped below freezing on Wednesday, persistent strong winds pushed the water from the Lake Erie ashore that caused several homes in Hamburg, New York to be enveloped in ice.

Resembling like igloos, many agreed that the houses wouldn’t look out of place in Narnia.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I know this isn’t cool… but it really is. #science — Melisa (@AntandMelisa) February 29, 2020

Wow that is crazy. Are they staying in their homes? — Steve_Swan (@swanman62) February 29, 2020

Let’s live by the lake it will nice they said. #Icehouse — Mike Vendetti (@patfan59) February 29, 2020

I’m CERTAIN this has something to do with GLOBAL WARMING!!!! 🔥🔥🔥😰😰😰😰 — Victor Casa (@VictorCasa10) March 1, 2020

Looks like maple sugar candy. — 😛Einstein (@LizSiz) February 29, 2020

They are really mortally dangerous. Beware of that icicles. — İbrahim USLU (@_ibrahim_uslu) February 29, 2020

Looks like my worst nightmare. Brrrrrrrrrrrrr! — Lisa (@LittleLisaUSA) March 1, 2020

Though the ice started melting since Friday, residents are now worried about the damage it has caused to their homes, Metro reported.

Explaining the phenomenon, the National Severe Storms Laboratory says ‘lake effect’ phenomenon can happen when cold air moves over a lake’s warmer water and heavy snowfalls on the shore.

