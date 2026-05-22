Laid off by Meta, San Francisco designer says ‘I can finally breathe again’

Raval described the layoff as a wake-up call that pushed her toward the creative path she had long wanted to pursue. (Source: ashamode_/Instagram)

A woman from San Francisco has gone viral after reacting to her layoff from Meta with relief instead of heartbreak, saying the experience left her feeling “happy and free.”

Asha Raval, who had been working as a Product Designer at Meta since May 2022, shared on Instagram that she was among nearly 8,000 employees affected by the company’s latest round of layoffs under CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Along with a screenshot of the official notice, she posted a candid video opening up about her emotions after losing the job. “I got laid off from Meta today and honestly, I feel so happy and free like I can finally breathe again,” she said.