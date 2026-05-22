Laid off by Meta, San Francisco designer says ‘I can finally breathe again’

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A woman from San Francisco has gone viral after reacting to her layoff from Meta with relief instead of heartbreak, saying the experience left her feeling “happy and free.”
Asha Raval, who had been working as a Product Designer at Meta since May 2022, shared on Instagram that she was among nearly 8,000 employees affected by the company’s latest round of layoffs under CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Along with a screenshot of the official notice, she posted a candid video opening up about her emotions after losing the job. “I got laid off from Meta today and honestly, I feel so happy and free like I can finally breathe again,” she said.
Raval said that despite consistently performing well at the company, the role no longer fulfilled her creatively. “The funny part is, I exceeded expectations in the last four years for all of my performance reviews. But no amount of equity, cash accolades can fix the feeling of your soul slowly dying,” she added.
She described the layoff as a wake-up call that pushed her toward the creative path she had long wanted to pursue. Reflecting on personal growth and comfort zones, she said, “Sometimes, it’s a job. Sometimes, it’s a relationship. Sometimes, it’s a version of yourself you have outgrown, but you are still stuck in it because it feels safe.”
“I was never meant to build someone else’s dream while ignoring my own,” she added.
Raval said she has started working with Fynd, a fashion AI startup, as a “founding creator”, which she said felt “infinitely more aligned with who I actually am: creativity, technology, fashion, and the future.”
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In the caption of her viral post, she said, “Before tech, before corporate titles, before Silicon Valley, I was always an artist first,” she wrote.
Describing herself as a “maximalist fashionista,” entrepreneur, and creator, Raval said she no longer wanted to spend her days “making slides and sitting in meetings while my real dreams sat on the sidelines.”
“I’m going all in. More fashion. More art. More storytelling. More entrepreneurship. More Asha Mode,” she wrote.
The video quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding her honesty and cheering her on.
“My husband used to work for meta and I know the grind. I’m glad you’re out and can focus on ASHA MODE! You’re just getting started!! Rooting for you,” said one.
“Oh they’re gonna be sad they lost you! Congratulations on your new chapter, we all know you’re gonna smash it,” another added.
Meta has reportedly begun cutting around 8,000 jobs worldwide — nearly 10% of its workforce — as part of a broader restructuring focused on artificial intelligence and automation.
According to a Reuters report, another 7,000 employees are being reassigned to AI-related projects, while the company is also reducing managerial positions to build leaner, faster-moving teams.
The layoffs come as Meta ramps up investments in AI infrastructure and products. Employees impacted by the cuts were informed they would remain on payroll and continue receiving benefits during a “non-working notice period,” even though their access to company systems would be revoked.
Disclaimer: This story reflects a personal perspective on career transition and corporate downsizing. Individual experiences with job loss vary significantly, and this narrative is shared for informational and entertainment purposes rather than as professional or career guidance.